Diamond Sparkle: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4410
Guest Gigi Levsen joins Sara Gallegos on this episode to teach Diamond Sparkle, a unique, creative quilt that is both feels both traditional and strikingly modern. Making pieced diamonds requires some unusual techniques, such as cutting strips sets on a new 60-degree diagonal. The settings for these diamonds also require an approach that you may not have encountered before, but the results are worth it!
Tools Used in This Episode
Wonderclips
Tools Used Throughout the Series
Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF
Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut
Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio
Batting
Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company
Published In
You’ll find Diamond Sparkle, originally designed by Becky Rico, in the July/August and September/October 2024 double issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4400 series eBooklet!
