Diamond Sparkle: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4410

Guest Gigi Levsen joins Sara Gallegos on this episode to teach Diamond Sparkle, a unique, creative quilt that is both feels both traditional and strikingly modern. Making pieced diamonds requires some unusual techniques, such as cutting strips sets on a new 60-degree diagonal. The settings for these diamonds also require an approach that you may not have encountered before, but the results are worth it!  

Tools Used in This Episode

Wonderclips 

Tools Used Throughout the Series

Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Batting

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

You’ll find Diamond Sparkle, originally designed by Becky Rico, in the July/August and September/October 2024 double issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4400 series eBooklet!

