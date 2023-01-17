“Make art every day”— we’ve all heard that mantra and, if you are like most artists, you’ve probably made that commitment at some point in your career. Some quilt artists have found inspiration to live those words through personal and online challenges like the Journal Quilt Project. These ‘challenges’ can help artists create a habit of making art daily, weekly, or even year-round!

What is a Journal Quilt?

One of the early pioneers of the Journal Quilt was Jeanne Williamson. From 1999-2005, she made one quilt per week (for those of you who are counting, that totals 365!) Her work caught the attention of other fiber artists and eventually led to hundreds of art quilters participating in the Journal Quilt Project.

Jeanne Williamson builds texture through handstamping, handprinting and machine stitching. Behind Williamson is a larger view of Orange Construction Fence Series #18/37. Image courtesy of PBS.

Those quilts were displayed at Quilt Festivals, promoted in magazines, and immortalized in books. There’s a wonderful interview with Jeanne in the 2006 Summer issue of Quilting Arts magazine examining the birth of her idea and how it changed her art quilting practice.

Journal Quilt Ideas for 52 Weeks

“My weekly quilts are part of my longest running series,” shares artist Jill Jenson in Quilting Arts‘ December/January 2019 issue. Inspired by Jeanne’s journal quilts, Jenson turned her quilting practice into a weekly habit.

Quilts from Jeanne Williamson’s 2005 Journal Quilt series.

“[Jeanne’s quilts] reminded me of an artist I knew who did daily paintings for a year. I realized daily quilts would be too much, so I adopted the idea of making a small quilt every week, which has become a wonderful form of self-discipline.” Jill’s series has continued for 18 years.

Tips to Get You Started Journal Quilting

With 365 journal quilt ideas under her belt, Jeanne Williamson has tons of helpful tips and tricks to share when it comes to journal quilting. While these helpful suggestions may have originated years ago, Jill Jenson (and countless other impressive quilters) are proof that these time-tested tips have staying power!

✓ Use simple materials: Think about any fabric scraps you may have lying around your house. They could be leftover pieces from projects or even material from outgrown or worn clothing. ✓ By machine or hand? If you don’t have a sewing machine, use a simple sewing needle and a spool of thread. Choose any color you like. By experimenting you will learn how using contrasting or matching thread affects your project

More quilts from Jeanne Williamson’s 2005 Journal Quilt series.

✓ Binding: Don’t bother with fancy binding. Simply zigzag the edges closed. ✓ It’s the little things: Don’t feel you have to celebrate grand occasions. Take notice of the little happenings in your life: the bees buzzing in your garden; the way a strobe light hits the stage at a concert; newspaper headlines; patterns you see, such as brick walls or fences.

Experiment with Colors, Fibers, and Techniques

Every week can be a new adventure when it comes to finding fun journal quilt ideas. You can try mixing bold hues and patterns with traditional motifs, practice a new stitch, or even use up all your old fabric scraps. The possibilities are endless!

✓ Rubbings: Use an ordinary crayon, rub a texture into your fabric, and iron it to set the wax. ✓ Photos: Scan copyright-free images into your computer and print them on fabric.

These quilts from 2001 chronicle the pain Jeanne felt after 9/11.

✓ Recycle: Use fiber materials around the house to add interest and detail, like yarns, wrinkled grocery bags, painted dryer sheets, or even tea bags. Just try different things to see what happens.

Stitching Your Journal Quilt Ideas

Once you have your design ideas in place, it’s time to stitch them together into a full-fledged journal quilt. No matter how big or how small your quilt might be, bringing a project to life is definitely a call for celebration!

Photo courtesy of Pavel Danilyuk from Pexels.

✓ Whole Cloth quilts: Cut one piece of fabric close to the size of your finished journal quilt. Then if you want to layer other fabrics on top, simply stitch or fuse them down. When you’re done, trim your quilt to size.

✓ Keep it simple: Stick to two basic stitches on your machine; the straight stitch to sew fabrics down and the zigzag stitch to close the edges.

Keep a Record of Your Work

Journal quilts can be a great way to keep track of your creative projects and document your progress. Jeanne believes that having a record of your work on a journal quilt is like creating an art journal with fabric and patchwork instead of paper and pen. It allows you to review the steps taken in order to reach the finished piece, observe your changes in technique and style, and celebrate the progress made.

“Leafy” by Larel Ostapowich, Elfros, Saskatchewan, Canada from Quilting Arts‘ Quilted Alphabet series.

Jeanne Williamson explains, “Have fun with your journal quilts and don’t worry about the results. But do consider keeping a notebook to keep track of your experiments—what worked and why or why not—and to record your thoughts and feelings. That’s what journal quilting is all about.”

Keep Creating All Year Long

Revisiting Jeanne’s article about journal quilting reminded us so much about the importance of starting a daily art-making practice and sticking to it. With that in mind, we hope our journal quilt ideas inspire you to find a way to create every day!

Best,