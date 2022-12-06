So we reached out to our community for stories of gifts gone wrong and some even moved us to tears! We were reminded of the importance of the spirit of giving. As @lucysvintageroom beautifully wrote: “Things are things 🤷‍♀️ If someone doesn’t like something I’ve made them, they are encouraged to pass it along to someone who might, or donate it! I have faith that the good I put out into the world will find the home it was meant to have.❤️”

Missing: A Queen Sized Quilt

“I am responding to your request of unappreciated quilts. I made this modern quilt, using the colors the couple requested, and gifted it for their wedding. It is queen sized.

Shortly after they got married they got a king bed. But they have 2 spare bedrooms with queen beds. Yet, I have never seen the quilt since I gifted it to them. I can only conclude they didn’t like it. Pattern is Expanding Stars by Emily Dennis of Quilty Love.” —Alycia M.

A Gift Returned To Its Maker

“I made this quilt for my cousin who was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. I made it as a lap quilt for her chemo treatments. When she passed away it was given to her daughter.

Her daughter ended up not wanting it so they asked me if I wanted it back and of course I said yes. It was extremely disappointing because I put so much love into that quilt. But at least it wasn’t thrown away or given to strangers.” —Meredith U.

An Unfortunate Mismatch

“I made this QOV quilt for a coworker who is ex-Navy. She was unable to attend the ceremony at our guild’s show, so I brought it to the office and did a small ceremony to honor her service to our country.

The backing was predominantly visible when she unwrapped the gift and she did not unfold it. I encouraged her to do so to see the quilt top. Her response: ‘Oh that’s nice! I just ordered a green couch.’

My response to her response: ‘So, I guess you’re telling me this won’t match.'” —Jean R.

DIY Gifts Gone Wrong Honorable Mentions

“I was about 6yo the first time I had a gift spurned. I made a plastic canvas bookmark for a friend and she said ‘I don’t want THAT!’ I ended up giving it to an adult that was there. 😫 I’ve not stopped gifting items though and my baby quilts have come to be an expected baby shower gift at my church. 😏”

“My Mom returned 3 well loved quilts that I had made her when she moved in with my sister. I have loved being able to give those worn out quilts to my dogs because now I see them everyday. I love gifting quilts. As @victoriafindlaywolfe said ‘There will always be more.'” My partner however wants to keep them all because he’s aware of the time, love and expense that goes into each and every one of them.”

5 Things to Consider when Gifting a Handmade Quilt

When creating DIY gifts — especially a quilt — there are several factors to consider so you can make sure the recipient gets the maximum benefit from it. From choosing the right design to deciding on how big it should be and what colors to use, there are many decisions to make when creating a great gift.

1. Is a quilt the best handmade gift for the recipient, or would they enjoy a smaller quilted project instead?

Making a quilt for a gift – as you know – is a huge investment on the part of the maker. When you consider the cost of the materials, time invested, and creative energy it takes to make a quilt, its value is priceless. As quilters, we treasure the process and want to share our creative talent with friends and family, and hope our quilted gifts are used as intended. If you have doubts about gifting a quilt, consider asking the recipient (in a sneaky way!) if they would enjoy one of your quilts in their home, or if a new set of quilted place mats would be appreciated more.

2. Does the design reflect the aesthetic of the recipient?

You may love bold modern quilts as much as the next person, but if your friend’s home is solidly traditional, you may consider making a Log Cabin quilt using muted colors instead. If your intent is to please your friend and hope they enjoy the gift, think about where they may use it or if the fabrics would compete with their wallpaper. Does it have to match the couch? Not really – but it should complement their decor.

3. How will the quilt be used?

How many baby quilts have you made that are hung on the wall of a nursery or tucked away in a blanket chest, never to be loved by the child? If you are giving a quilt that should be used, make sure to say something right away! Think about adding a label with washing instructions to the back of the quilt, including a bottle of Eucalin, or mentioning that the quilt has already been pre-washed and is ready to wrap the child with love. These subtle suggestions could change the quilt’s fate!

4. Is it practical or merely pretty?

If a quilt is made for the wall, add a hanging sleeve and include directions for hanging it properly. If you’re making a quilt for a bed, you can check standard bed sizes here to make sure it will fit. And if you are making a quilt as a surprise for a recipient, make sure the pattern, color, and design is something they will enjoy for years to come.

5. Remember that a gift is a gift.

Some of our newsletter readers reflected on that statement. When giving a handmade gift, there is often an expectation that it will treasured more because it came from our hands and hearts. Most people realize that, and sometimes, those precious gifts mean more as time passes.

Great Advice from Our Instagram Followers

“Unless you know the recipient really, really well, I avoid handmade gifts altogether. Why put pressure on the giver and receiver.”

“Some people don’t like handmade items, others just don’t like to keep a thing for the rest of their lives. I honestly do think it’s better to donate the unwanted things to give them a shot at being useful for someone else.”

“I have been disappointed by how some of my quilts are used, but I would rather that than not at all. I am blessed. My family and friends love my quilted and sewn gifts, and even hope they are next in line. That line gets longer all the time!”

