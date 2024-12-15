DIY Quilt Repair: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4510
Over the years, guest Robin O’Neil has repaired many quilts for quilters, and every time, she tells them, “You can do this yourself, you know. It’s very simple!” On this episode, she’ll show you just how simple it is to repair a quilt for home use! Learn to stitch up broken threads along seam lines, appliqué a patch over holes, add new binding over the old frayed one, and remove organic stains.
Tools Used in This Episode
✓
White washcloth, hot water, large sheet, a bathtub full of water, sunshine, and a friend
✓
Denture cleaning tablets, a glass of warm water, and a child’s toothbrush with very soft bristles
✓
Thread, thimble, and patch(es) BIGGER than the hole(s) you are repairing
✓
Fabric for binding, thread
Tools Used Throughout the Series
✓
Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF
✓
Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
✓
Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
✓
Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut
✓
Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio
