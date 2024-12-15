Shopping Cart

ARTICLES

DIY Quilt Repair: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4510

Sadie Fox Metter
Over the years, guest Robin O’Neil has repaired many quilts for quilters, and every time, she tells them, “You can do this yourself, you know. It’s very simple!” On this episode, she’ll show you just how simple it is to repair a quilt for home use! Learn to stitch up broken threads along seam lines, appliqué a patch over holes, add new binding over the old frayed one, and remove organic stains. 

Tools Used in This Episode

White washcloth, hot water, large sheet, a bathtub full of water, sunshine, and a friend  

Denture cleaning tablets, a glass of warm water, and a child’s toothbrush with very soft bristles

Thread, thimble, and patch(es) BIGGER than the hole(s) you are repairing

Fabric for binding, thread

