DIY Quilt Repair: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4510

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Over the years, guest Robin O’Neil has repaired many quilts for quilters, and every time, she tells them, “You can do this yourself, you know. It’s very simple!” On this episode, she’ll show you just how simple it is to repair a quilt for home use! Learn to stitch up broken threads along seam lines, appliqué a patch over holes, add new binding over the old frayed one, and remove organic stains.

Tools Used in This Episode

✓ White washcloth, hot water, large sheet, a bathtub full of water, sunshine, and a friend ✓ Denture cleaning tablets, a glass of warm water, and a child’s toothbrush with very soft bristles ✓ Thread, thimble, and patch(es) BIGGER than the hole(s) you are repairing ✓ Fabric for binding, thread

*This article contains affiliate links that help us earn a small commission at no additional cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We’re grateful for your support!