In every issue of McCall’s Quilting, we ask our team a question related to quilting. It’s our McQ&A feature and the answers are always a lot of fun! In our recent May/June ’20 issue, we asked “Do You Have a Bucket List Quilt?”. You know, something you’ve always wanted to make or try but haven’t quite gotten to yet. Here’s what our staff had to say:

Lori Baker, Acquisitions Editor and Editor of McCall’s Quilting, tells us “My bucket list quilt is a bed-size quilt with many appliquéd flowers and vines and a whole lot of negative space for some out-of-this-world quilting.”

Vanessa Lyman, Special Projects Editor, says “I interviewed the ladies at Sassafras Lane Designs for the July/August 2017 edition of Quilty magazine. Their pattern, Empire Place, is just fascinating to me. I haven’t done much paper piecing, and don’t typically work in solids, but THAT quilt’s on my bucket list.”

Empire Place by Sassafras Lane Designs in American Made Brand’s solids by Clothworks

“My bucket list quilt is La Passacaglia. I’ve purchased the book and the paper pieces and now just have to find the time to get started on it.” says Anissa Arnold, Managing Editor.

“I jumped into my first English Paper Piecing project just a few months ago—and I’m hooked. I’ve got my eye on the La Passacaglia quilt created by Willyne Hammerstein of the Netherlands. With 2,954 fussy-cut patches all hand-sewn, perhaps I should be working on fabric selections now!” says Eileen Fowler, Associate Editor and Editor of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting.”

Millefiori Quilts 1 Book by Willyne Hammerstein

From Tracy Mooney, Editor of Quiltmaker and Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts: “I love traditional quilts made with modern fabrics. My bucket list is long but it includes a Pineapple quilt, Storm at Sea, a Drunkard’s Path, a rainbow string quilt possibly utilizing my selvedge collection, and at least one fussy-cut hexagon quilt. This list is always getting added to—I save photos on Instagram and Pinterest for inspiration.”

“I’ve always wanted to make a series of quilts inspired by the music and lyrics of Joni Mitchell songs… I imagine these hung in a gallery together, each with its own QR code so the viewer could wander, link to a website, and listen to the story behind the quilt and the music at the same time. First on the list? A “Big Yellow Taxi” quilt… with a pink hotel, a boutique, and a swingin’ hot spot…” shares Vivika Hansen DeNegre, Director of Content, Quilting.

What’s your bucket list quilt?

