Dog “Quilts” Days of Summer

Phew – it’s hot out there! It seems as if everyone in the US is experiencing record heat lately. The dog days of summer are officially here, but where does that saying come from?

The ancient Romans called the hottest, most humid days of summer “diēs caniculārēs” or “dog days.” The name came about because they associated the hottest days of summer with the star Sirius. Sirius was known as the “Dog Star” because it was the brightest star in the constellation Canis Major (Large Dog).

The definition says: 1: the period between early July and early September when the hot sultry weather of summer usually occurs in the northern hemisphere. 2: a period of stagnation or inactivity.

Stagnant and inactive definitely describes my quilting activity as of late! But I think I have found some inspiration to get my sew-jo back and get out and enjoy the late summer before autumn arrives – dog quilts!

Diamond Dogs by Thomas Knauer • 72” x 84”

To beat the heat here in Colorado, we head up to the mountains for a hike and a picnic, but first I need a picnic quilt. This scrappy, fat quarter friendly quilt would be a great stash buster and just the color boost I need to beat the heat.

Ruff Patch by Denise McKenna • 40.25″ x 50.75″

So I have a confession to make. I have designed 18 Patch Pal quilts and have yet to make a single one. How shameful! Ruff Patch was one of the first ones I designed and now may be the time to finally make one. My husband and I are expecting a grandchild this fall and the family has two dogs. This quilt is made of simple patches and would make a great baby gift for our new addition. I better get on it!

Dog Patch by Krystal Jakelwicz • 72” x 78”

Krystal’s quilt uses pre-cut 2½” strips for this doggone cute design. “Dog bones” are revealed when the simple blocks are sewn together. It’s a quick and easy pattern that I can whip up in no time and so cute.

How adorable are these Warhol-inspired Frenchies? Fusible appliqué is my favorite appliqué technique, and the bright colors of these pups are a blast. Fast, fun, and doggone loveable!

If the dog days of summer have settled in, don’t let the tropical temperatures get you down. Make time for some dog quilts – quilting with these dog-tastic patterns that are sure to inspire!