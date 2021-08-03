Dynamic Quilts Perfect for Back to School

If you haven’t started already, it’s time to start preparing for back to school! This time of the year always manages to creep up on us, how about you? Which is why we’re delving into our vast content library to provide you with a little back to school quilting inspiration. If you’re looking to make something special for the school-aged kiddo in your life, to not only commemorate a wonderful and memorable summer, but to also wish them well in their school adventures ahead, we have an array of beautiful projects. All of the patterns outlined in this blog post can be found in Quick Quilts August/September 2019, and you can be sure that each of these colorful and meaningful gifts will definitely bring a smile to their faces. Check them out below and let us know, are you planning any back to school quilting projects this year?

As the summer months wane, we can look forward to cooler temperatures, fall foliage, and a bit of free time as the kids head back to school. Wouldn’t it be nice to make a back-to-school gift for that special child in your life?

Mary Hertel designed the adorable “School Daze” quilt that graces our cover for Quick Quilts August/September 2019. It’s quick and easy to make, using simple foundation piecing and a bit of fussy cutting. Aren’t the kids on the bus just so cute? Customize this quilt by printing images of your own children on fabric and then put them on the bus!

“Aquatic Critters” • Abigail Dolinger

“Aquatic Critters” is a sweet design made with 3-D fabric—what could be more fun? Trust me, it’s fun, even for grown-ups.

“Molecular” • Sara Lister

Or check out “Molecular,” a simple design that showcases large prints. Designer Sara Lister used a science-themed fabric in her quilt making it super special for a youngster interested in science but you could customize this quilt to suit any child’s interest by simply using a different fabric.

“Up, Up, and Away” • GigI Khalsa

In addition to school-themed quilts, we have put together a collection of designs that are dynamic in nature. Whether you love stripes, plaids, geometric, or florals, you will find inspiration in our pages. “Up, Up, and Away” is an incredibly simple quilt to make but by choosing striped fabrics, designer Gigi Khalsa created a strong sense of movement throughout.

“Crystal Prism” • Art Gallery Studio

“Crystal Prism” appears to have blocks “floating” above the quilt, an illusion created with a gaggle of Flying Geese while “Down the Rabbit Hole,” uses a bargello technique which makes the center of the quilt appear to recede.

“Down the Rabbit Hole” • Melanie Greseth & Joanie Holton

All of these patterns can be found in the Quick Quilts August/September 2019. Let your creative juices flow and let’s get quilting as the kids head back to school!

Happy Quilting!

Anissa