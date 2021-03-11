Easter Quilts and Morning Memories

What memories come to mind when you think of Easter morning? Perhaps Easter baskets filled with crinkle cut Easter grass, brand new dresses and suits to don at Easter morning church service, or traipsing through the yard to find candy-filled Easter eggs strewn about. Springy Easter memories are some of our favorites and what better way to create new, beautiful memories than by making and gifting Easter quilts to those we love? Or quilting fresh new handmade Easter decor to make our homes look and feel spring-ready? We’ve compiled an array of Easter and spring-inspired quilts to get us ready for one of our favorite holidays of the year. Get ready to be Easter-fied!

A couple of our biggest Easter fans, Lori and Vivika, shared these beautiful memories of themselves as little girls on Easter morning that we just had to share with you.

“That’s me on the left, with my sister, Angie, and my brother, Lynn. It is 1958 or so on our farm in northeast Colorado. Notice the rabbits. Mom did everything color coded. I always got pink things, Angie got blue, and Lynn yellow (our toothbrushes, our pajamas, everything). Somehow we got the wrong rabbits that year.” – Lori Baker, Acquisitions Editor.

“This is me either 1972 or 1973, holding my Easter gift, a gingham patchwork dog. I remember the dress. It was also gingham and the skirt fabric was pre-quilted. The Russian Easter breads in front of me were one of my mother’s specialties.” – Vivika Hansen DeNegre, Director of Content, Quilting.

A cute little bunny decides to turn Easter into a holiday eggstravaganza by decorating a tree to celebrate! Wendy Sheppard based her adorable embroidery motif on a drawing done by her young daughter. Take a cue from this enterprising rabbit and make some Easter decorations of your own, starting with this charming pillow case, finished with an easy envelope backing.

Hop into spring with a cute seasonal quilt— Bunny Treats by Charisma Horton! Adorable bunnies, striped Easter eggs and carrots come together for the perfect springtime quilt pattern. You’ll love how simple and fun it is to make!

Decorate your Easter dinner table with an adorable table topper! Designer, Jo Moury, used beautiful embroidery stitches and whimsical embellishments to make her Egg Hunt table topper. Perfect for intermediate quilters, you’ll love making this cute table topper just as much as you’ll love putting it on display!

Wrap your little Easter bunny in this adorable crib quilt.

Make the perfect quilt for your favorite toddler with an easy, spring-inspired pattern by Stephanie Cunnyngham! Cute appliquéd bunnies bounce across a Irish Chain background. You’ll love how simple and fun this quilt is to make!

And if you’re interested in taking old holiday memories, or any memories really, and creating memory quilt blocks from t-shirts then this online workshop is for you!

Learn a variety of techniques and tips to turn your old T-shirts into blocks that can be used in quilts, pillows, or any other kind of craft project that you want to do in this Techniques for Making T-Shirts into Memory Qulit Blocks Online Workshop. From start to finish, you’ll learn how to choose T-shirts to use in your blocks, cut the shirts to incorporate the designs on them, stabilize your shirts and turn them into quilts! It’s a great way to reuse and recycle your old clothing in a new, memorable quilt.

Sign up here! Workshop runs 4/16 – 5/14. Registration closes 4/30.

We sure hope that you enjoy these perfect projects to celebrate the Easter holiday and make new and wonderful memories! Hop onto it and happy Easter quilting!