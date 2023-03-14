Easy Design Wall Tutorial
A design wall is indispensable. Those who have them often say they use it every single day. But for some, it can be difficult to imagine why you need one. So why not learn how to make a design wall of your own and see what you think? They’re great for “auditioning” fabrics, blocks, sections, and especially borders, before they make the final cut.
It can be hard to see how something is going to look unless you can put it up on a vertical surface and stand back from it. Once you begin doing this, your creative decisions become easier and you become more confident. Your quilts improve!
There are just four things you’ll need to make a design wall similar to this.
Materials
✓
Large sheet(s) of 1/2″-thick foamcore, also known as foam board. In this project, they’re 40″ x 60″ but you can purchase whatever size you prefer.
✓
Gray flannel or stretchy cotton knit, large enough to cover foamcore plus about 6″ extra length and width. Prewash the fabric to remove any sizing (so things will “stick” to it more effectively).
✓
Tiny finishing nails about 1.5″ long (they don’t have much of a head)
Start Assembling Your Design Wall
Here are our quick and easy steps for making your very own design wall!
1
First, you should decide how large your design wall can be. I recommend making it as large as you can, within reason. There’s no need to make it higher than you can reach. Make it only as wide as the widest quilt you’ll make. If you’re unsure, go big. If you have limited space, just make it as large as you have room for. You’ll still use it and love it.
2
Buy enough foamcore to fill the space you’ve chosen. You can patch together several pieces to get the size you need by butting them up and using duct tape on both sides to secure. This wall is made of three pieces that were 40″ x 60″. Two went side by side and the third was cut up and added to the bottom. The finished size is about 80″ x 80″.
3
Lay the foamcore on the floor and spread the gray material on top, right side up. Pin the fabric to the sides of the foamcore with straight pins, stretching as needed to cover it.
4
Pull the gray fabric to the back of the foamcore and use duct tape to secure it. It doesn’t have to be pretty — it probably won’t be. Remove the pins if necessary (depends on how stretchy your fabric is).
5
Position the design wall where you want it and attach to the wall with the finishing nails. The heads will kind of disappear into the fabric because they’re so small.
6
It doesn’t take many nails because the foamcore is very lightweight. I used four or five on each side.
7
Now stand back and enjoy the view!
Have you created a design wall for your sewing space? Have you purchased one? Tell us about it, or just tell us how you think it would advance your creativity to have one. We’d love to hear from you in the comments.
*This article contains affiliate links that helps us earn a small commission from purchases — at no additional cost to you. We are grateful for your support.
Because I wanted to hang many things (prints, x stitching I’ve done ,photos, and embroidery stitching I’ve done as well as dog items from when I bred and showed dogs) on the walls of my large sewing room, I wanted my design wall to be portable. I bought about 6 yds. of flannel when it was on sale and cut it into two equal sections which I sewed together. I can design up to a king size quilt on this. I then made a pocket and bought two pieces of dowel rod about 3/4″ or so think to slide thru the pocket to the center. In my sewing room I have two closets with a space between them so I placed two double hooks (like you use in bathroom to hang clothes or towels on) on the wall at the corner of each door frame. Then I hung the rods on the hooks so my “design wall” hangs down over that closet section. If I need to get into either closet for any supplies, I can pull the cloth aside to get to it. If I am testing out a block arrangement, the pieces stick to the flannel but for larger designs I’ll use a straight pin or safety pin to secure the piece. When I no longer need to have the wall up, I lift it off, fold it in half, and roll the material around the dowel rod and can stand it in the corner of my quilting closet. The hooks remain and are only noticeable if you are looking for them. After so many years of not having a good sewing room and having to lay things out on the floor or a bed, I am thrilled for this design wall set up and the large room to myself. Easy to set up and easy to store.
I have the same question.
I made a design wall. I purchase wide backing flannel in cream colored and sewed rod pockets on the top and bottom. This was then mounted on the wall with screws. It is to tall for me to reach the top but then I am short, so I use a step stool if I need too. I agree that they are very helpful for auditioning all aspects of the quilting process.
I used a white cotton flannel sheet thumb tacked to my wall. It goes all the way to the ceiling and I sometimes use a chair to put quilt blocks at the very top. Color definitely makes a difference, as our local quilt shop (LQS)has a black design wall and I have pictures of my design in progress on both the black wall and the white wall, and it is quite a difference. I never thought about gray before, because I have always used white. My advice is make sure the fabric that you use will hold the fabric on the wall. Whatever is on the back wall at the LQS does not hold blocks, and so every piece has to be straight pinned before stepping back to look. Could not live without my design wall. Good idea shared here today.
Same as Judy K, I really want to know why you recommend grey and not white. I am moving house soon and can change to grey but I want to know why! Please.
I love this idea. I purchased something to put in my wall and realized I need to be able to make it portable. This is a perfect solution. Thanks for sharing it with all of us.
I am curious too as to why you used gray instead of white.
I have the same question as Judy K — why gray?
How can I get a copy of this project to give to my son? I tried to print, but couldn’t figure out how.
Mine is off white felt that I hung on a rod on my wall. I love it because besides helping in designing it is great for finding mistakes after the quilt is made?. I will now look into the foam board or the insulation board at the lumber yard.
Why did you use grey instead of white?