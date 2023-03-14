A design wall is indispensable. Those who have them often say they use it every single day. But for some, it can be difficult to imagine why you need one. So why not learn how to make a design wall of your own and see what you think? They’re great for “auditioning” fabrics, blocks, sections, and especially borders, before they make the final cut.

It can be hard to see how something is going to look unless you can put it up on a vertical surface and stand back from it. Once you begin doing this, your creative decisions become easier and you become more confident. Your quilts improve!

There are just four things you’ll need to make a design wall similar to this.

Materials