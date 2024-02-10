We are sew excited to share this fun tutorial on how to make easy mixed-media hearts with free-motion quilting! This is a great way to practice your free-motion stitching skills and add a mixed-media element to your machine quilting. In honor of Valentine’s Day, it’s heart art from our sister publication, Cloth Paper Scissors, one of my favorite sources of fiber art inspiration. The tutorial for these quiltlets is by Joanne Sharpe, a mixed-media artist who specializes in brightly colored lettering and art journal art.

Materials

For this project you will need:

✓ Muslin, 2 pieces, cut to desired size ✓ Watercolor paints (Joanne used Koi® and Peerless® brands) ✓ Paintbrushes (watercolor and acrylic) ✓ Acrylic glaze (such as Silks® Solar Gold) ✓ Batting cut to size (1 piece) ✓ Sewing machine with the ability to lower the feed dogs ✓ Thread

Painted hearts with free-motion quilting by Joanne Sharpe, as featured in Cloth Paper Scissors magazine.

Step-by-Step Instructions

1 On a protected surface, loosely paint a heart shape onto one of the muslin squares using a very wet watercolor brush loaded with watercolor paint. Let the paint soak into the fabric. Add additional layers of watercolor to build up the color intensity. Let dry. 2 Paint into the negative space, framing the shape. Add some areas of acrylic glaze to add subtle light and sparkle. 3 Make a quilt sandwich with the painted heart on top and the plain muslin on the bottom. 4 Lower the feed dogs on your sewing machine and free-motion stitch around the painted shape, adding texture, dimension, and interest to the square.

Best,

Vivika DeNegre