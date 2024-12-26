Easy Quilted Holiday Gifts You Can Make This Weekend

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Oops! Did someone slip off your holiday gift list? Don’t worry—we’ve got you covered with quick and easy ideas to save the day! Thanksgiving and Christmas are behind us, and with the New Year—2025!—just around the corner, now’s the perfect time to tackle any last-minute gifting needs. After all, who doesn’t love a surprise gift after the holidays? Dive into this collection of some new projects and some of our most-loved quilted gift projects from the Easy Gifts section of our shop. Whether it’s quilted table runners, cozy pillows, handy pot holders, or festive coasters, these quilted holiday gifts will keep your holidays merry and bright—and they’re all doable in just one long holiday weekend, like the one coming up!

Winter’s Eve Quilt Pattern

Looking for a belated holiday gift that’s as thoughtful as it is charming? This pattern captures the magic of a peaceful small-town village, with Jen’s delightful arrangement of scraps creating enchanting little buildings under a starry night sky. It’s a project filled with creative possibilities—use prints from your stash to make it uniquely yours, or mix in new fabrics to create something truly special. Whether you prefer a minimalist vibe or a patchwork masterpiece, our instructions guide you every step of the way. Perfectly scrap-friendly and ideal for crafting a cozy pillow, it’s a gift that will warm hearts well into the new year! This project was the featured cover of the Love of Quilting Winter 2025 issue.

Golden Grain Table Runner

Golden Grain Table Runner.

This elegant table runner makes a perfect belated gift that brings warmth and beauty into the home. Inspired by the shape and color of wheat stalks—a timeless symbol of a bountiful harvest—this design invites rustic charm to any dining area. Quick and simple to piece, it’s a heartfelt way to celebrate cozy gatherings and add a touch of autumn elegance to the table all year round. Give the gift of handmade warmth, even after the holiday rush! This project was featured in the Fall 2024 issue of Quiltmaker.

Boxwood Quilted Bucket Hat

Turn those unused quilt blocks into the ultimate belated holiday gift with the Boxwood Quilted Bucket Hat! Stylish and practical, this project transforms leftover fabric into a trendy accessory that’s sure to impress. Whether it’s a thoughtful gesture for a friend or a treat for yourself, this hat brings a unique, handmade touch to any wardrobe. Quick to piece and endlessly customizable, it’s a creative way to repurpose your quilting stash and spread post-holiday cheer!

Chirp Crossing Pillow

This adorable birdie pillow cover pattern is oh-so-accurate using foundation piecing. Living in rural New Hampshire, Jen Daly often spots baby birds following their mamas as they cross the road. This became the inspiration for this adorable pillow cover design.

Reflected Wedges Table Runner

Give your table a new look with this patchwork table runner. The Reflected Wedges Table Runner was created by Jacquie Gering, and was featured in Modern Patchwork 2012. “Traditional Dresden Plate wedges come together in a new way to create a delightfully modern feeling table runner. Echo quilting in the wedges completes the polished feel.”

Salvage Your Selvedges Hexagon Box

This charming little box designed by Pat Naylor is a great way to use up fabric selvedge strips or small fabric scraps that aren’t quite big enough for your quilt projects. Perfect for stashing small sewing accessories! Originally featured in International Quilt Festival: Quilt Scene 2017-2018.

Color Block Pot Holders

Explore the variations in color and value of ombré fabrics that give any project movement and vitality. A touch of black and white in each pot holder makes the colors more vibrant. The smaller pot holder has a turned edge, with an opening you slipstitch closed. The larger pot holder has a bound edge, with the binding tail turned and tacked down to create a hanging loop. Make them both and decide which method you prefer. Originally published in Modern Patchwork Summer 2014.

Sunday Sunrise Table Runner

Use your favorite colors to make an inviting table runner to delight your guests. This pattern puts a modern spin on traditional blocks and inverts color placement for alternate blocks. Easy piecing techniques ensure great results, and at 17 1/2″ x 50 1/2″, the runner size makes for a quick, fun project.

No matter the occasion, quilted holiday gifts adds a special touch that can brighten anyone’s day. These projects are designed to be quick, simple, and filled with creativity, so you can easily whip up a thoughtful gift in no time at all. Whether it’s a cozy pillow, a charming table runner, or a trendy bucket hat, these easy-to-make projects will show your loved ones just how much you care—no matter when the gift arrives. So gather your fabric, set aside a weekend, and enjoy the gift of sewing this season.

Happy stitching!

Originally published November 23, 2020; updated on December 26, 2024.