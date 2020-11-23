Easy Quilted Holiday Gifts You Can Make This Weekend

Thanksgiving and Christmas are practically on our doorstep! Get a jump start on the holiday hustle and bustle by digging into this collection of some of our most popular easy quilted holiday gifts found in the Easy Gifts portion of our beautiful and extensive Holiday Guide. From quilted table runners and pillows to pot holders and coasters, these projects will not only help make your holiday season merry and bright, but they’re all projects that you could feasibly accomplish in one long holiday weekend, like the one we have coming up!

Chirp Crossing Pillow

Chirp Crossing Pillow by Jen Daly.

This adorable birdie pillow cover pattern is oh-so-accurate using foundation piecing. Living in rural New Hampshire, Jen Daly often spots baby birds following their mamas as they cross the road. This became the inspiration for this adorable pillow cover design.

Reflected Wedges Table Runner

Reflected Wedges Table Runner by Jacquie Gering

Give your table a new look with this patchwork table runner. The Reflected Wedges Table Runner was created by Jacquie Gering, and was featured in Modern Patchwork 2012. “Traditional Dresden Plate wedges come together in a new way to create a delightfully modern feeling table runner. Echo quilting in the wedges completes the polished feel.”

Salvage Your Selvedges Hexagon Box

Salvage Your Selvedges Hexagon Box designed by Pat Naylor

This charming little box designed by Pat Naylor is a great way to use up fabric selvedge strips or small fabric scraps that aren’t quite big enough for your quilt projects. Perfect for stashing small sewing accessories! Originally featured in International Quilt Festival: Quilt Scene 2017-2018.

Color Block Pot Holders

Color Block Pot Holders

Explore the variations in color and value of ombré fabrics that give any project movement and vitality. A touch of black and white in each pot holder makes the colors more vibrant. The smaller pot holder has a turned edge, with an opening you slipstitch closed. The larger pot holder has a bound edge, with the binding tail turned and tacked down to create a hanging loop. Make them both and decide which method you prefer. Originally published in Modern Patchwork Summer 2014.

Sunday Sunrise Table Runner

Sunday Sunrise Table Runner

Use your favorite colors to make an inviting table runner to delight your guests. This pattern puts a modern spin on traditional blocks and inverts color placement for alternate blocks. Easy piecing techniques ensure great results, and at 17 1/2″ x 50 1/2″, the runner size makes for a quick, fun project.

Noughts & Crosses Coasters

This set of ten whimsical coasters, consisting of five each in circles and crosses, can be used in multiple ways. Display them like other coasters, or in free time, use them to play Tic Tac Toe with your friends. Make these using solids and dotted fabrics. Originally published in Modern Patchwork Summer 2014.

Check out our holiday guide for more delightfully easy quilted holiday gifts and happy holiday quilting!

Your friends at Quilting Daily