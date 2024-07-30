Editor’s Picks: Game Changing Notions

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Whether you are a beginner or a more experienced quilter, tools and notions can greatly impact your quilting experience. The right tool for the job can make all the difference. In the August/September and October/November 2024 issue of Quick + Easy Quilts, our staff shares their favorite quilting tools and accessories that have had the most significant impact on their quilting journey. Maybe you’ll find one that will be a game changer for you too.

Perfect scant seams are possible.

Get a perfect scant 1/4″ seam every time with this simple yet useful tool. Use it when your 1/4″ foot isn’t handy, to check your 1/4″ foot’s accuracy, or to train your brain to recognize the perfect 1/4″ seam. When the needle is lowered into the tool, you can mark the edge or use an adhesive seam guide to ensure perfectly accurate seams for every project.

“It so often comes back around to the basics! The Perfect Piecing Seam Guide by Perkins Dry Goods helps me to set the all-important 1/4″ quilting seam allowance for piecing. It is more precise than measuring from the throat plate’s hole or center guideline because the needle lowers into the ruler’s hole for ultimate accuracy. I lower the presser foot to hold the ruler in place and butt my favorite seam guide, Sewing Edge, against the ruler for a practical guide while piecing.”

—Valerie Uland, Editor, Love of Quilting

Straight and accurate seams can be yours!

Sew faster yet more accurately with these easy-to-install seam guides. These repositionable guides work on any machine and won’t leave a sticky residue when removed. The thickness helps guide fabric under the presser foot and makes it easy to keep raw edges perfectly layered as you sew straight and accurate 1/4″ seams.

Beautiful blocks.

This wool ironing board cover is designed to be used with the Original Big Board from Big Board Enterprises—a large, rectangular adapter that fits over your standard ironing board. The wool, specially selected for its unique properties and perfect density, traps heat and moisture from your iron, then transfers it to your patchwork, resulting in flat blocks that don’t get distorted. The large 22″ x 59″ area allows you to press not only your blocks but entire quilt tops and border seams.

Achieve clean, flat seams.

Traditionally used by bespoke tailors to flatten suit seams, clappers have gained popularity with quilters in recent years due to the incredibly flat seams they create. Simply place the clapper upon a freshly pressed seam or block and allow it to cool for a few minutes, then get ready for your quilting game to improve exponentially.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again—a wool pressing mat with a tailor’s clapper made my patchwork so neat and so flat that I will never work without them both ever again. I splurged on the big board wool cover from Steady Betty, and my go-to Christmas gift request is another clapper! The new block clapper from Riley Blake is definitely going to be a part of my quilting space soon!”

—Gigi Levsen, Editor, McCall’s Quilting

Bright and space-saving.

Shed a little light on your work to make things so much easier! The bonus magnifier on this lamp allows a closer look at the tiniest detail to make this versatile lamp an excellent addition to your workspace. An articulating arm and pivoting head let you position it for close-up precision with bright LED lights to help you see your project while reducing glare.

“Good lighting is essential to your health and your work! I have several lights positioned on and near my workspace plus smaller, portable lights for hand sewing at night while sitting with my sweetheart or taking to a class. My most recent acquisition is this OttLite with a pivoting head plus a magnifier feature. This lamp really helped recently when I had a jam in my machine caused by a broken needle and I found it with the help of this bright light and its magnifier!”

—Kristine Lundblad, Managing Editor, Quilting Arts and QuiltCon Magazine

Small and powerful.

This mini travel iron packs all the power of a full-size iron in a lightweight, compact, and easily portable design. A silicone solemate is included so you can leave the iron face down—and it will be hot and ready to use at any time. The ergonomic handle was designed to fit perfectly in your palm and is weight-balanced to minimize wrist strain. Its diamond-plated ceramic sole, detailer tip, and optional steam function will press every seam beautifully flat every time.

“Without a doubt, the Oliso Mini Project Iron has had a significant impact on my quilting journey. I’ve been a loyal user of the large iconic yellow Oliso iron for over a decade— but for smaller travel irons, I’ve had poor luck with at least six different brands along the way. I am hard on them because I use sticky products, I drop them, I use strong pressure when pressing, and I use them on high heat for extended periods of time, like at retreats, pushing them to the max. The Oliso mini project iron is the first one that I haven’t destroyed; I wouldn’t want to live without it.”

—Brandy Maslowski, Consulting Editor, Quilting Arts and QuiltCon Magazine

These are the notions that made a big difference for our editors, what tools or notions have been game changers for your quilting journey? Please share in the comments below.

*This article contains affiliate links that help us earn a small commission at no additional cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We’re grateful for your support!

Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter! Sign Up