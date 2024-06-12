Embroidered Spiral Quilting: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4404

✓ Print Magazine Clearance Sale! Get past print issues while you can. Stock up on favorites magazines before they are out of stock forever!

Guest Nancy Bronstein joins Sara Gallegos on the set of Love of Quilting to share a fascinating technique—embroidered spiral quilting! Using the sewing machine’s embroidery functions and hoop, Nancy showcases this method on the quilt Sara created in the previous episode (Rainbow Geese), showing yet another way to personalize the pattern.

✓ Bent needle nose pliers

Batting

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

You’ll find Rainbow Geese, originally by Susan Deshensky, in the March/April and May/June 2024 double issue of Love of Quilting, or find all the patterns in the 4400 series eBooklet!

