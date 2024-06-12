Embroidered Spiral Quilting: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4404
Guest Nancy Bronstein joins Sara Gallegos on the set of Love of Quilting to share a fascinating technique—embroidered spiral quilting! Using the sewing machine’s embroidery functions and hoop, Nancy showcases this method on the quilt Sara created in the previous episode (Rainbow Geese), showing yet another way to personalize the pattern.
Tools Used in This Episode
✓
Bent needle nose pliers
Tools Used Throughout the Series
✓
Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF
✓
Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
✓
Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
✓
Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut
✓
Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio
Batting
Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company
Published In
You’ll find Rainbow Geese, originally by Susan Deshensky, in the March/April and May/June 2024 double issue of Love of Quilting, or find all the patterns in the 4400 series eBooklet!
From our Shop
