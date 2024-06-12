Shopping Cart

ARTICLES Articles 1 min read

Embroidered Spiral Quilting: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4404

Vanessa Lyman
0 Comments
Guest Nancy Bronstein joins Sara Gallegos on the set of Love of Quilting to share a fascinating technique—embroidered spiral quilting! Using the sewing machine’s embroidery functions and hoop, Nancy showcases this method on the quilt Sara created in the previous episode (Rainbow Geese), showing yet another way to personalize the pattern. 

Tools Used in This Episode

Bent needle nose pliers 

Tools Used Throughout the Series

Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Batting

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

You’ll find Rainbow Geese, originally by Susan Deshensky, in the March/April and May/June 2024 double issue of Love of Quilting, or find all the patterns in the 4400 series eBooklet!

