Endless Creative Possibilities: A Brother Sews Sneak Peek

|Sponsored| During the month of November on the Fons and Porter Facebook page, we highlighted a brand new sneak peek and boy, was this one a doozy! One of the most anticipated quilting products hitting the market just in time for the holiday season, and you get a first look. Check it out below!

When Brother Sews sent over their brand-new Scan and Cut SDX330D Disney Edition electronic cutter you could say that Vanessa Lyman, Video Producer for Quilting Daily, was intrigued. She had never had the opportunity to play around with an electronic cutter, and she had to admit, it was fun!

While a little intimidated at first at the sophistication of the machine, within 20 minutes she had learned to prepare and load the cutting mat, install the blade holder, select and cut my design, and create this cute project! It even came with a sheet of card stock and a quick start guide that walks you through all the key features for creating this cute little box project below.

As a cutting machine it’s designed for all crafters. With amazing blade sensor technology that can detect thickness of the material, it does the thinking for you! So, if you want to cut felt applique, you can just go. And it also comes with a special rotary blade for delicate fabrics like organza or lace.

There are plenty of built-in shapes that you can adjust or you can cut shapes using the built-in quilt blocks – select the block size, position the shape on your fabric, and cut. You can position as many shapes as you want on the 12×12 mat or upgrade to the 12×24 mat and fit in even more.

The digital scanner was Vanessa’s favorite feature! Scan any template from any of our magazines and cut accurate shapes. And if you know any princesses, like we certainly do, you can also easily find the Disney designs for them. There are more than 182 built-in Disney designs in this machine.

Transfer embroidery files to and from the machine with a USB or wirelessly to a Brother XP sewing machine. Or you can edit in Brother’s canvas workspace application which is totally free to download. Once you have registered your machine you can send files from your laptop wirelessly.

After only a few hours of playing along, we were stunned by the creative possibilities and we’re sure that you’ll be inspired too.

To learn more about all the possibilities with the Scan and Cut SDX330D Disney Edition electronic cutter just visit www.ScanNcut.com.