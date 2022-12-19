Enjoy Some Cookies and Quilts Over the Holidays

Quilters are pretty sharp cookies: they ingeniously incorporate everyday items into quilt designs, including tasty treats! For many of us, cookies often evoke childhood memories. So what better way to make new memories with friends or loved ones than with some cookies and quilts? They’re both fun projects with endless recipe (or pattern) options that make life just a little bit sweeter.

So to sweeten up your holidays, we rounded up a few of our favorite cookie quilts and some delicious cookie recipes!

Cookie Swap Party by Kimberly Jolly

Named for the traditional seasonal baked cookie swap party, this Cookie Swap Party quilt pattern by Kimberly Jolly is so much fun! First, it has you cut the same number of patches from 20 different fat quarters.

The Cookie Swap Party quilt pattern designed by Kimberly Jolly of It’s Sew Emma and made by Ruthi Wasmuth is rated easy and is fat quarter friendly!

Next, you “swap” fabrics to make each block, resulting in a quick, controlled-scrappy throw quilt you can easily make before your holiday party guests arrive.

Coffee Time by Kari Mathews

Are you more of a milk-and-cookies type or coffee-and-cookies type? This quilt pattern from designer Kari Mathews’ honors a memory of having coffee time with her grandma. Which, of course, it always included a cookie!

The buttons for the flower centers in the teapot and cup in Coffee Time came from her grandma’s button bucket. This charming wall hanging finishes at 30” x 39” and uses fat eighths, fat quarters, and scraps.

You Got Cookies? by Sonja Callaghan

Make a whimsical wall quilt featuring a curios santa-hat-wearing polar bear peeking into a window pane looking for cookies! You Got Cookies? by Sonja Callaghan is an easy paper foundation pieced quilt pattern with full-size foundations included, and will finish at 15” x 18”.

Smart cookies will notice that this is a great way to try out paper foundation piecing AND a pretty faced binding technique that is ideal for wall hangings. Just add cookies!

If all this talk of making quilts featuring cookies has made you hungry for actual cookies, we’ve got a few recipes to keep you covered! Check out the Quilting Daily team’s favorite holiday cookie recipes here. We’ve got Chocolate Cream Cheese Bars, Rolo Pretzel Turtles, Pretzel M&M Hugs, Cereal Candy, and a hot toddy recipe for Wassail, too!

Happy quilting and baking and don’t let your cookies crumble!