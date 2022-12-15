Episode 4102: Twizzles
These patchwork blades reminded us of ice skate blades, so we named the quilt after a technical element in figure skating—the Twizzle. That move is challenging, but this quilt is not! Angela Huffman makes it all simple with stitch-and-flip corners, and pre-sashing the blocks. You’ll learn about using wide-back fabrics for piecing, how to work with ombre prints, and even pick up a few handy tips for piano key borders. This dazzling quilt will make your heart spin!
Tools Used:
- Frixion heat-away pen
- Starch
Tools used throughout the series are:
- Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF
- Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
- Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
- Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars
- Wool pressing pad is from Sonoma Wool Company
Fabrics Used:
Ombre Confetti (from 108″-wide backing fabrics) from Moda
Batting Used:
80/20 blend from The Warm Company
Published in: You’ll find Twizzles in the November/December 2022 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4100 series eBooklet!
