These patchwork blades reminded us of ice skate blades, so we named the quilt after a technical element in figure skating—the Twizzle. That move is challenging, but this quilt is not! Angela Huffman makes it all simple with stitch-and-flip corners, and pre-sashing the blocks. You’ll learn about using wide-back fabrics for piecing, how to work with ombre prints, and even pick up a few handy tips for piano key borders. This dazzling quilt will make your heart spin!

Tools Used:

Frixion heat-away pen

Starch

Fabrics Used:

Ombre Confetti (from 108″-wide backing fabrics) from Moda

Batting Used:

80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published in: You’ll find Twizzles in the November/December 2022 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4100 series eBooklet!