It’s Tea Time! This playful table topper is the perfect place to develop new skills! You’ll learn to play with decorative stitches for quilting, and working with layered appliqué. This table topper allows you to learn about scallops and bias binding, both of which are great quilting skills to have in your tool box.

In the episode, Sara mentioned a few of Angela’s quilts from an earlier season that used a similar technique. To see those quilts and learn more about this technique, check out Episode 3203—Getting All Gussied Up.

Tools Used:

Multi-line Decorative Foot from PFAFF

Sewing Star foot from PFAFF

Quilting guide bar

Template plastic

Frixion Heat-away pen

Cuterpillar light box

Steam-a-Seam 2 from The Warm Company

Anti-glue needle (optional) or lens wipe

Batting Used:

80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published in: You’ll find Tea Time Judy Meidinger in the November/December 2022 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4100 series eBooklet!