Episode 4103: Tea Time
It’s Tea Time! This playful table topper is the perfect place to develop new skills! You’ll learn to play with decorative stitches for quilting, and working with layered appliqué. This table topper allows you to learn about scallops and bias binding, both of which are great quilting skills to have in your tool box.
In the episode, Sara mentioned a few of Angela’s quilts from an earlier season that used a similar technique. To see those quilts and learn more about this technique, check out Episode 3203—Getting All Gussied Up.
Tools Used:
- Multi-line Decorative Foot from PFAFF
- Sewing Star foot from PFAFF
- Quilting guide bar
- Template plastic
- Frixion Heat-away pen
- Cuterpillar light box
- Steam-a-Seam 2 from The Warm Company
- Anti-glue needle (optional) or lens wipe
Tools used throughout the series are:
- Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF
- Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
- Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
- Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars
- Wool pressing pad is from Sonoma Wool Company
Batting Used:
80/20 blend from The Warm Company
Published in: You’ll find Tea Time Judy Meidinger in the November/December 2022 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4100 series eBooklet!
