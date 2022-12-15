Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Create Stitching That Stands Out >

Episode 4103: Tea Time

Vanessa Lyman
0 Comments

It’s Tea Time! This playful table topper is the perfect place to develop new skills! You’ll learn to play with decorative stitches for quilting, and working with layered appliqué. This table topper allows you to learn about scallops and bias binding, both of which are great quilting skills to have in your tool box.

In the episode, Sara mentioned a few of Angela’s quilts from an earlier season that used a similar technique. To see those quilts and learn more about this technique, check out Episode 3203—Getting All Gussied Up.

Tools Used:

  • Multi-line Decorative Foot from PFAFF
  • Sewing Star foot from PFAFF
  • Quilting guide bar
  • Template plastic
  • Frixion Heat-away pen
  • Cuterpillar light box
  • Steam-a-Seam 2 from The Warm Company
  • Anti-glue needle (optional) or lens wipe

Tools used throughout the series are:

Batting Used:

80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published in: You’ll find Tea Time Judy Meidinger in the November/December 2022 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4100 series eBooklet!

Categories: Love of Quilting TV, Love of Quilting TV Series 4100

Related Articles

Join the Conversation!

Sign up for our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest content, educational resources, promotions and special news from our partners.



Register