Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Create Stitching That Stands Out >

Episode 4104: Point-to-Point Quilting

Vanessa Lyman
0 Comments

On this episode of Love of Quilting, guest Gigi Levsen takes a classic block from a vintage quilt and re-imagines it using bold, contemporary colors. You’ll learn how using foundation piecing opens up the possibility of unusual shapes and fussy-cut fabrics. You’ll also learn options for adapting the layout to create a fresh, personalized take on this classic design.

Tools Used:

  • Office paper
  • Freezer paper
  • Pencil
  • Add-a-Quarter ruler
  • 80 or 90 needle (optional; helps to perforate paper for easier removal)

Tools used throughout the series are:

Fabric Used:

For her step-outs, Gigi used assorted fabrics by designer Giucy Giuce for Andover Fabrics.

Batting Used:

80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published in: You’ll find Cactus Basket in the May/June 2022 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4100 series eBooklet!

Categories: Love of Quilting TV, Love of Quilting TV Series 4100

Related Articles

Join the Conversation!

Sign up for our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest content, educational resources, promotions and special news from our partners.



Register