On this episode of Love of Quilting, guest Gigi Levsen takes a classic block from a vintage quilt and re-imagines it using bold, contemporary colors. You’ll learn how using foundation piecing opens up the possibility of unusual shapes and fussy-cut fabrics. You’ll also learn options for adapting the layout to create a fresh, personalized take on this classic design.

Tools Used:

Office paper

Freezer paper

Pencil

Add-a-Quarter ruler

80 or 90 needle (optional; helps to perforate paper for easier removal)

Fabric Used:

For her step-outs, Gigi used assorted fabrics by designer Giucy Giuce for Andover Fabrics.

Batting Used:

80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published in: You’ll find Cactus Basket in the May/June 2022 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4100 series eBooklet!