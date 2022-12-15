Episode 4104: Point-to-Point Quilting
On this episode of Love of Quilting, guest Gigi Levsen takes a classic block from a vintage quilt and re-imagines it using bold, contemporary colors. You’ll learn how using foundation piecing opens up the possibility of unusual shapes and fussy-cut fabrics. You’ll also learn options for adapting the layout to create a fresh, personalized take on this classic design.
Tools Used:
- Office paper
- Freezer paper
- Pencil
- Add-a-Quarter ruler
- 80 or 90 needle (optional; helps to perforate paper for easier removal)
Tools used throughout the series are:
- Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF
- Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
- Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
- Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars
- Wool pressing pad is from Sonoma Wool Company
Fabric Used:
For her step-outs, Gigi used assorted fabrics by designer Giucy Giuce for Andover Fabrics.
Batting Used:
80/20 blend from The Warm Company
Published in: You’ll find Cactus Basket in the May/June 2022 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4100 series eBooklet!
Join the Conversation!