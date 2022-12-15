Episode 4105: Point-to-Point Quilting
Whether working on a frame or on a sewing machine, finding a “hidden grid” based on the patchwork in your quilt helps with point-to-point designs—especially in quilt borders! This episode covers a series of basic motifs that can fill the space proportionally. You’ll also learn about computerized approaches for the same border designs.
Tools Used:
- Millennium with Quilt Path and ruler base from APQS
- Red velour lint brush
- Glow-in-the-dark-thread for black light (“Optimized Thread”) from Glide
- Straight-edge Ruler from Hartley
- Ruler base
- Chalk pencil
Tools used throughout the series are:
- Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF
- Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
- Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
- Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars
- Wool pressing pad is from Sonoma Wool Company
Batting Used:
80/20 blend from The Warm Company
