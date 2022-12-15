Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Create Stitching That Stands Out >

Episode 4105: Point-to-Point Quilting

Valerie Uland
0 Comments

Whether working on a frame or on a sewing machine, finding a “hidden grid” based on the patchwork in your quilt helps with point-to-point designs—especially in quilt borders! This episode covers a series of basic motifs that can fill the space proportionally. You’ll also learn about computerized approaches for the same border designs.

Tools Used:

  • Millennium with Quilt Path and ruler base from APQS
  • Red velour lint brush
  • Glow-in-the-dark-thread for black light (“Optimized Thread”) from Glide
  • Straight-edge Ruler from Hartley
  • Ruler base
  • Chalk pencil

Tools used throughout the series are:

Batting Used:

80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Categories: Love of Quilting TV, Love of Quilting TV Series 4100

Related Articles

Join the Conversation!

Sign up for our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest content, educational resources, promotions and special news from our partners.



Register