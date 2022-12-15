Episode 4106: New to the Zoo
In addition to being an adorable baby quilt, Sara Gallegos’ New to the Zoo is an ideal starter quilt! The quilt is constructed using the core quilting elements—half-square triangles, four-patches, and V-blocks—so you’ll master the essentials quickly. You’ll learn about fussy-cutting directional prints, and the merits of foundation piecing versus creating templates.
Tools Used:
- Rotating cutting mat
- ¼” foot from PFAFF
- ¼” clear foot with guide from PFAFF
- Lightbox from Cutterpillar
- Template plastic
- Wool pressing pad or wooden clapper
- 6-½” frosted ruler from OLFA
- Stiletto was a gift from Ms. Linda J Hawkinson from Arlington, Washington
Tools used throughout the series are:
- Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF
- Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
- Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
- Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars
- Wool pressing pad is from Sonoma Wool Company
Fabrics Used:
Ticket to the Zoo by Rebecca Jones for Clothworks
Batting Used:
80/20 blend from The Warm Company
Published in: You’ll find New to the Zoo in the January/February 2023 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4100 series eBooklet!
