Episode 4106: New to the Zoo

Vanessa Lyman
In addition to being an adorable baby quilt, Sara Gallegos’ New to the Zoo is an ideal starter quilt! The quilt is constructed using the core quilting elements—half-square triangles, four-patches, and V-blocks—so you’ll master the essentials quickly. You’ll learn about fussy-cutting directional prints, and the merits of foundation piecing versus creating templates.

Tools Used:

  • Rotating cutting mat
  • ¼” foot from PFAFF
  • ¼” clear foot with guide from PFAFF
  • Lightbox from Cutterpillar
  • Template plastic
  • Wool pressing pad or wooden clapper
  • 6-½” frosted ruler from OLFA
  • Stiletto was a gift from Ms. Linda J Hawkinson from Arlington, Washington

Tools used throughout the series are:

Fabrics Used:

Ticket to the Zoo by Rebecca Jones for Clothworks

Batting Used:

80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published in: You’ll find New to the Zoo in the January/February 2023 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4100 series eBooklet!

Categories: Love of Quilting TV, Love of Quilting TV Series 4100

