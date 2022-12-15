In addition to being an adorable baby quilt, Sara Gallegos’ New to the Zoo is an ideal starter quilt! The quilt is constructed using the core quilting elements—half-square triangles, four-patches, and V-blocks—so you’ll master the essentials quickly. You’ll learn about fussy-cutting directional prints, and the merits of foundation piecing versus creating templates.

Tools Used:

Rotating cutting mat

¼” foot from PFAFF

¼” clear foot with guide from PFAFF

Lightbox from Cutterpillar

Template plastic

Wool pressing pad or wooden clapper

6-½” frosted ruler from OLFA

Stiletto was a gift from Ms. Linda J Hawkinson from Arlington, Washington

Fabrics Used:

Ticket to the Zoo by Rebecca Jones for Clothworks

Batting Used:

80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published in: You’ll find New to the Zoo in the January/February 2023 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4100 series eBooklet!