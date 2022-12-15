Angela Huffman’s quilt, Petals on My Path introduces some new units that create an unusual look. You’ll learn the clever tricks that simplify the construction, from adapting basic rulers to off-setting patches to create a specific effect. The two flowering quilt blocks and “sprout” style border will make it feel like summer has bloomed in your sewing space!

In the show, Sara references Angela’s quilt Flamingo Stampede. For more information about that quilt and episode, check out this article!

Tools Used:

Omnigrid Glo-Line Tape

Spinning Mat

Frixion Heat-Away pen

Fabric folding pen from Clover

Blue light flashlight (optional)

Fabrics Used:

Tina’s Garden from Clothworks

Batting Used:

80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published in: You’ll find Petals on My Path in the January/February 2023 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4100 series eBooklet!