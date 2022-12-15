Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Cart

No products in the cart.

Create Stitching That Stands Out >

Episode 4107: Petals on My Path

Vanessa Lyman
0 Comments

Angela Huffman’s quilt, Petals on My Path introduces some new units that create an unusual look. You’ll learn the clever tricks that simplify the construction, from adapting basic rulers to off-setting patches to create a specific effect. The two flowering quilt blocks and “sprout” style border will make it feel like summer has bloomed in your sewing space!

In the show, Sara references Angela’s quilt Flamingo Stampede. For more information about that quilt and episode, check out this article!

Tools Used:

  • Omnigrid Glo-Line Tape
  • Spinning Mat
  • Frixion Heat-Away pen
  • Fabric folding pen from Clover
  • Blue light flashlight (optional)

Tools used throughout the series are:

Fabrics Used:

Tina’s Garden from Clothworks

Batting Used:

80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published in: You’ll find Petals on My Path in the January/February 2023 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4100 series eBooklet!

Categories: Love of Quilting TV, Love of Quilting TV Series 4100

Related Articles

Join the Conversation!

Sign up for our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest content, educational resources, promotions and special news from our partners.



Register