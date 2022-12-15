Episode 4107: Petals on My Path
Angela Huffman’s quilt, Petals on My Path introduces some new units that create an unusual look. You’ll learn the clever tricks that simplify the construction, from adapting basic rulers to off-setting patches to create a specific effect. The two flowering quilt blocks and “sprout” style border will make it feel like summer has bloomed in your sewing space!
In the show, Sara references Angela’s quilt Flamingo Stampede. For more information about that quilt and episode, check out this article!
Tools Used:
- Omnigrid Glo-Line Tape
- Spinning Mat
- Frixion Heat-Away pen
- Fabric folding pen from Clover
- Blue light flashlight (optional)
Tools used throughout the series are:
- Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF
- Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
- Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
- Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars
- Wool pressing pad is from Sonoma Wool Company
Fabrics Used:
Tina’s Garden from Clothworks
Batting Used:
80/20 blend from The Warm Company
Published in: You’ll find Petals on My Path in the January/February 2023 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4100 series eBooklet!
