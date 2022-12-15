Episode 4108: Opulent Crazy Quilting
During the height of their popularity in the Victorian era, Crazy Quilts were a place to show off quilters’ fanciest stitches, and that’s a tradition we’re happy to continue! Guest Katrina Walker designed bed scarf using the classic velvet, giving you all the tips you need to work this notoriously difficult fabric, from stabilizing to reinforcing seams. This opulent project is the perfect place to play with metallic threads and gorgeous stitches.
Tools Used:
- Heavy starch
- Textile detergent
- For stabilizing the velvet, Katrina used wash-away or tear-away stabilizer for bottom, and stabilizer film for the top
- Appliqué pressing sheet
- Stitch-in-the-ditch foot from PFAFF
- Narrow edge foot from PFAFF
- Maxi Stitch foot from PFAFF
- Thread net and thread cap for metallic thread spool
- Metallic thread
- Size 90 topstitching needle
Tools used throughout the series are:
- Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF
- Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
- Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
- Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars
- Wool pressing pad is from Sonoma Wool Company
Fabrics Used:
Silk velvet
Published in: Katrina Walker focused on working with and embellishing silk velvet, rather than the patchwork, but if you’d like instructions for a disappearing Nine-Patch, you can find them here!
