During the height of their popularity in the Victorian era, Crazy Quilts were a place to show off quilters’ fanciest stitches, and that’s a tradition we’re happy to continue! Guest Katrina Walker designed bed scarf using the classic velvet, giving you all the tips you need to work this notoriously difficult fabric, from stabilizing to reinforcing seams. This opulent project is the perfect place to play with metallic threads and gorgeous stitches.

Tools Used:

Heavy starch

Textile detergent

For stabilizing the velvet, Katrina used wash-away or tear-away stabilizer for bottom, and stabilizer film for the top

Appliqué pressing sheet

Stitch-in-the-ditch foot from PFAFF

Narrow edge foot from PFAFF

Maxi Stitch foot from PFAFF

Thread net and thread cap for metallic thread spool

Metallic thread

Size 90 topstitching needle

Fabrics Used:

Silk velvet

Published in: Katrina Walker focused on working with and embellishing silk velvet, rather than the patchwork, but if you’d like instructions for a disappearing Nine-Patch, you can find them here!