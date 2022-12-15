Episode 4109: Turnstyle
Featuring two unusual quilt blocks, Sara Gallegos’ Turnstyle quilt relies on some fun techniques. The non-standard shapes require some precision cutting, and the delicate, directional column of Flying Geese is entirely foundation-pieced. Learn the techniques to achieve this bold design on this episode of Love of Quilting.
Tools Used:
- Stiletto was a gift from Ms. Linda J Hawkinson from Arlington, Washington
- Flat head pins
- Paper piecing paper
- Add-a-Quarter ruler
Tools used throughout the series are:
- Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF
- Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
- Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
- Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars
- Wool pressing pad is from Sonoma Wool Company
Fabrics Used:
Grunge, Thatched, and Beyond Bella collections from Moda Fabrics
Batting Used:
80/20 blend from The Warm Company
Published in: You’ll find Turnstyle in the November/December 2022 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4100 series eBooklet!
