Episode 4109: Turnstyle

Vanessa Lyman
0 Comments

Featuring two unusual quilt blocks, Sara Gallegos’ Turnstyle quilt relies on some fun techniques. The non-standard shapes require some precision cutting, and the delicate, directional column of Flying Geese is entirely foundation-pieced. Learn the techniques to achieve this bold design on this episode of Love of Quilting.

Tools Used:

  • Stiletto was a gift from Ms. Linda J Hawkinson from Arlington, Washington
  • Flat head pins
  • Paper piecing paper
  • Add-a-Quarter ruler

Tools used throughout the series are:

Fabrics Used:

Grunge, Thatched, and Beyond Bella collections from Moda Fabrics

Batting Used:

80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published in: You’ll find Turnstyle in the November/December 2022 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4100 series eBooklet!

