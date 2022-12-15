Shopping Cart

Create Stitching That Stands Out

Episode 4110: Lakeside Lanterns

Vanessa Lyman
Angela Huffman’s quilt, Lakeside Lanterns, was inspired by a vintage quilt she saw at a museum on her travels, but antique quilts don’t always have “friendly” math. On this episode, you’ll learn how thoughtful oversizing and careful trimming will simplify the quilt’s construction. Use updated techniques to achieve a traditional look!

Tools Used:

  • Spinning mat
  • Omnigird Glowline tape from Ominigrid

Tools used throughout the series are:

Fabrics Used:

Grunge, Thatched, and Beyond Bella collections from Moda Fabrics

Published in: You’ll find Lakeside Lanterns in the March/April 2023 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4100 series eBooklet!

Categories: Love of Quilting TV, Love of Quilting TV Series 4100

