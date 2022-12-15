Episode 4110: Lakeside Lanterns
Angela Huffman’s quilt, Lakeside Lanterns, was inspired by a vintage quilt she saw at a museum on her travels, but antique quilts don’t always have “friendly” math. On this episode, you’ll learn how thoughtful oversizing and careful trimming will simplify the quilt’s construction. Use updated techniques to achieve a traditional look!
Tools Used:
- Spinning mat
- Omnigird Glowline tape from Ominigrid
Tools used throughout the series are:
- Sewing machine is the creative icon 2 from PFAFF
- Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
- Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
- Cutting mat and 45mm rotary cutters are from Fiskars
- Wool pressing pad is from Sonoma Wool Company
Fabrics Used:
Grunge, Thatched, and Beyond Bella collections from Moda Fabrics
Published in: You’ll find Lakeside Lanterns in the March/April 2023 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4100 series eBooklet!
Join the Conversation!