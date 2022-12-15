Shopping Cart

Episode 4111: Confetti Quilting

Vanessa Lyman
0 Comments

Confetti quilting is an unusual technique that creates a fun result—and uses up scraps! When this technique is paired with silk dupioni, and you bring in metallic thread and machine embroidery, the results are stunning! Learn how to use tulle netting and fusible web to secure the scraps of “confetti” with Sara Gallegos and guest Katrina Walker.

Tools Used:

  • Sulky KK2000 Basting spray
  • Tulle cut larger than block
  • Fusible interfacing
  • Cut-away stabilizer
  • Microtex needle for piecing
  • Top-stitching needle for quilting
  • Metallic embroidery thread
  • Magnetic 200 x 200mm embroidery hoop from PFAFF
  • Inspira plastic guide from PFAFF

Tools used throughout the series are:

Fabrics Used:

Silk dupioni

Published in: You’ll find Confetti Dreams in the May/June 2023 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4100 series eBooklet!

Categories: Love of Quilting TV, Love of Quilting TV Series 4100

