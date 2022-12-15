Confetti quilting is an unusual technique that creates a fun result—and uses up scraps! When this technique is paired with silk dupioni, and you bring in metallic thread and machine embroidery, the results are stunning! Learn how to use tulle netting and fusible web to secure the scraps of “confetti” with Sara Gallegos and guest Katrina Walker.

Tools Used:

Sulky KK2000 Basting spray

Tulle cut larger than block

Fusible interfacing

Cut-away stabilizer

Microtex needle for piecing

Top-stitching needle for quilting

Metallic embroidery thread

Magnetic 200 x 200mm embroidery hoop from PFAFF

Inspira plastic guide from PFAFF

Fabrics Used:

Silk dupioni

Published in: You’ll find Confetti Dreams in the May/June 2023 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4100 series eBooklet!