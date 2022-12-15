Shell Crossing is a two-block quilt featuring half-square triangles and strip sets. The techniques Sara Gallegos introduces are simple, and the effect is sweet. You’ll learn plenty of tips for bringing the blocks together, from cutting and pressing to joining to units. You’ll even learn a sure-fire method for creating bias binding, a skill every quilter should have.

Tools Used:

Stiletto used was a gift from Ms. Linda Hawkinson of Arlington, Washington

Fabric folding pen from Clover

Steam-a-Seam 2 ABC from the Warm Company

Fiberfill

Fabrics Used:

Fabrics used are from Angela’s personal collection.

Published in: You’ll find Shell Crossing in the March/April 2023 issue of Love of Quilting magazine, or find all the patterns in the 4100 series eBooklet!