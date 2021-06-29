Have fun learning about how math is used in quilt making. Donna Mae will explain in simple terms how to calculate your fabric needs and how to change the size of blocks with the Essential Math for Quilters online workshop.
In this 5-lesson online course you’ll learn:
- All about the four fractions quilters use.
- A variety of geometric shapes and their angles that are often seen in quilts with examples of each.
- How to calculate the finished and cut sizes of those geometric shapes.
- Donna Mae’s technique for calculating spacer borders to make pieced borders fit.
Lesson 1: Simple Basic Math Used in Quilting
- Cut Versus Finished Sizes
- A Calculator is your Best Tool
- “Rounding-Off” Calculations
Lesson 2: Common Quilting Geometric Shapes
- Geometric Shapes and their Angles
- Quilts using these shapes
- Basic rulers versus specialty rulers
Lesson 3: Half Square Triangles and Quarter Square Triangles
- The definition of these triangles
- Four fractions to memorize
- On-point setting triangles: corner and side triangles
Lesson 4: How to Calculate Fabric Needs
- Squares, Rectangles, Sashing and Corner Stones
- Triangles
- Borders
- Backing
- Binding
Lesson 5: How to Calculate Changes to a Quilt
Changing the size of a block
- Determine the finished size of the block and the separate units
- Add the seam allowances to the finished sizes
Using spacer borders with pieced borders
- Determine the finished size of the top and the pieced border
- Calculate how much extra will be needed to make the spacer border
Learning these simple ways to use math for quilt design will help you to make quilts faster, easier and you will feel more confident about how much fabric to buy and what sizes to cut.
In the video below, Instructor Donna Mae Norris lets you know everything you will get out of this workshop!
Sign up today! Essential Math for Quilters starts on 7/9/2021 and runs through 8/6/2021. Registration closes on 7/23/2021. Register early and save $5 with code: MATH5 – expires 7/9/21.
Included with QDTV
Digital Products
Included with QDTV
Digital Products