Have fun learning about how math is used in quilt making. Donna Mae will explain in simple terms how to calculate your fabric needs and how to change the size of blocks with the Essential Math for Quilters online workshop.

Rectangles for your log cabin quilts will never look better once you figure out the math!

In this 5-lesson online course you’ll learn:

All about the four fractions quilters use.

A variety of geometric shapes and their angles that are often seen in quilts with examples of each.

How to calculate the finished and cut sizes of those geometric shapes.

Donna Mae’s technique for calculating spacer borders to make pieced borders fit.

Your borders will be beautiful and so much easier to create with Donna Mae’s math secrets!

Lesson 1: Simple Basic Math Used in Quilting

Cut Versus Finished Sizes

A Calculator is your Best Tool

“Rounding-Off” Calculations

Lesson 2: Common Quilting Geometric Shapes

Geometric Shapes and their Angles

Quilts using these shapes

Basic rulers versus specialty rulers

Lesson 3: Half Square Triangles and Quarter Square Triangles

The definition of these triangles

Four fractions to memorize

On-point setting triangles: corner and side triangles

Lesson 4: How to Calculate Fabric Needs

Squares, Rectangles, Sashing and Corner Stones

Triangles

Borders

Backing

Binding

Lesson 5: How to Calculate Changes to a Quilt

Changing the size of a block

Determine the finished size of the block and the separate units

Add the seam allowances to the finished sizes

Using spacer borders with pieced borders

Determine the finished size of the top and the pieced border

Calculate how much extra will be needed to make the spacer border

Learning these simple ways to use math for quilt design will help you to make quilts faster, easier and you will feel more confident about how much fabric to buy and what sizes to cut.

In the video below, Instructor Donna Mae Norris lets you know everything you will get out of this workshop!

Sign up today! Essential Math for Quilters starts on 7/9/2021 and runs through 8/6/2021. Registration closes on 7/23/2021. Register early and save $5 with code: MATH5 – expires 7/9/21.