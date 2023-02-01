With the Spring 2023 session of the APQS Longarm Certification Course Sponsored by Fons & Porter, we’ll be introducing a new instructor for the interactive portion — Eva Ellison, of Double E Quilting APQS – Houston, Texas. She has a few things to say about the workshop, which she took in 2017 and helped launch her career.

Eva Ellison’s Longarm Quilting Journey

In 2017, three years after purchasing her APQS Millennium with Quilt Path, Eva enrolled the APQS workshop. She’d been using her computerized system — APQS’ Quilt Path — and was enjoying it, but felt she could do more. After a little research and seeing the glowing reviews from past students, she decided to sign up for the APQS Longarm Certification Course, because she knew it would help her grow. “This course was a true commitment, and took focus and determination,” says Eva, “regardless of whether you have a full-time job or not.”

This workshop really is about mastery, and building rock-solid confidence. “Dawn Cavanaugh’s instruction gave me specific direction for the techniques I wanted to master,” she says. “After many hours of practice, practice, and practice, to then show my work—I was so nervous, I felt like I was submitting my first quilt to a show! And when a received that certificate, it felt just like I’d won a blue ribbon.”

This workshop is intensive, and asks that you quilt everything from filler designs to feathers, culminating in a whole cloth quilt.

The Student Becomes a Teacher

Now a co-owner and operator of Double E Quilting APQS Houston with her son, Patrick, Eva proudly displays that certificate at the store. The two of them are APQS Dealers, APQS Certified Technicians, and APQS Educators. In addition to selling APQS longarm machines and computerized systems, they take in more 500 quilts a year for customers, quilting everything from basic edge-to-edge and to custom show quilts.

New an AQOS retailer and educator, Eva Ellison took the APQS Longarm Certification Course in 2017, and attributes her success, in part, to what she learned.

Eva says, “I have won several awards for my quilting, and I can directly trace the acquired skills back to this course.”

One of the reasons Eva agreed to serve as instructor for the interactive portion of this workshop — reviewing assignments, providing feedback, monitoring comments, and approving certification — is that she recognizes the value it provides to quilters, because she has experienced it for herself… and because other former students tell her!

The APQS Longarm Certification Class for Fons & Porter is a 14-week-long online quilting class filled with videos, images, and instructions with easy-to-follow steps! Click here to register.

Here are some comments from our former APQS Longarm Certification Course students Eva shared:

✓ “I took the class this spring and learned a lot. It pushed me out of my comfort zone. Deadlines for assignments are firm if you are going for the certificate, and some were quite intense for me as a beginner! It gave me the confidence I was hoping for.” ✓ “I learned quite a bit as it challenged me out of my comfort zone. It also helped my confidence. It is fast-paced—be prepared to keep up with the work!” ✓ “It was awesome…. and a lot of work. I learned so much. I went from not knowing how to longarm to be comfortable with my machine and my skills.” ✓ “I learned so much on how to free-motion quilt. I was so scared/nervous to sew by myself. Now I have confidence to do it without hesitation. You need to practice but you do with anything that you learn. Highly recommend it.”

✓ “The class was awesome. Completing the class on time was a real challenge (didn’t do the business plan—my choice), but it gave me the knowledge and skills I needed to begin this journey. It was well worth the time & money!” ✓ “Yes, I took it at the start of COVID and it turned out to be the perfect time to do it. I learned a lot and I felt that it was money well spent.” ✓ “It was amazing! I only had my Lenni for a couple of months, and it really helped me feel comfortable working on it. I use the information I learned almost every time I quilt, especially the lesson on tension.” ✓ “It is worth it! Learned so much, challenged me in a good way, no anxiety.”

✓ “Yes, I loved it! It can be stressful! You must get your assignments in all time. But I learned a lot and I’m happy I took the class.” ✓ “I completed it about a year ago with my certification. I learned a ton. It is a lot of work but worth every penny. You will be so glad you took it.” ✓ “It was a ton of work and I treated it like a job. I worked ahead as much as I could so I wouldn’t get behind if life got in the way. I learned so much!” ✓ “I just finished the class last week. It is so worth every penny. It is hands-on class, so you really get the feel of taking things apart. I recommend it.”

✓ “Great class and I learned so much. I had had my Millie for several years and wished I had taken the class sooner. Well worth the money.” ✓ “I just completed it. I learned a lot and increased my skills and confidence. You do need to be prepared to spend a fair bit of time on practice and assignments.” ✓ “Yes, the class is well worth the time and effort. If you aren’t able to meet the deadlines, you can still do the classes and exercises and get them “critiqued,” but you won’t get the certificate.” ✓ “Very glad that I took the class. I learned a lot and built my confidence.”

✓ “It is great! You learn so much about operating your machine and so much more!!!” ✓ “I just completed the spring session and learned so much and gained a lot of confidence, especially with free-motion quilting. I have been quilting for many years and this class just helped me in so many ways! There is a lot of work, but is do-able as long as you don’t procrastinate!” ✓ “Loved it. Learned a lot” ✓ “I did not seek the certification, but I learned so much. I think it’s well worth the money, especially if you are doing customer quilts.”

✓ “It is wonderful. I gained so much knowledge and confidence.” ✓ “The beauty of this program, go at your own pace. You’ll have access to the course as long as you want it.” ✓ “Well worth your time and money.” ✓ “Loved it. Worth the money and I got the certificate.”

✓ “The homework deadlines are firm, but if you know you will be away then you can complete them before you go. I found things to be well-paced and I needed all the time to get the assignments done by the due date.” ✓ “I loved it! I took the class right after my Millie was delivered. The class forced me to try new things and I learned so much about my machine, the quilting business, and myself.”

Now that you’ve read these rave reviews, we hope you’ll consider joining us for our upcoming APQS Longarm Certification Course! We guarantee you’ll be thrilled with the results.