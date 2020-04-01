Evolution of a Maker | Podcast

Hope Yoder joins the show inspiring everyone to use their sewing supplies and have fun! Meanwhile, Lori, Ginger, and Tracy are sheltering in place and they read a letter from a listener. In Quiltspiration, they talk about the projects that are catching their eye on social media.

EPISODE SUMMARY:

Welcome | Tracy, Lori, and Ginger read a letter from a listener.

Podcast Letter

Janet Meeks—Inspired by Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 21

Open Studios | Hope Yoder

Hope Yoder

Hope Yoder Website: www.HopeYoder.com

RNK: www.RNK-Embellish.com

RNK Sneak Peak Video: https://www.quiltingdaily.com/a-quilting-product-roundup-of-epic-proportions/

Follow Hope on Instagram and Facebook.

Hope’s Ugly Shirt, her description, not ours!

Llama Quilt

Stand Tall Flamingo Quilt

Embellish inspired by Hope Yoder creates fun products to use in your sewing and crafting.

Fine Finishes | Quiltspiration

Ginger

Owl Eye’s Quilt pattern from March/April 2018 Digital Pattern Collection: https://www.quiltingdaily.com/product/modern-patchwork-2018-digital-magazine-collection/

See BB8 Quilt: https://www.instagram.com/cottonandbourbon/

Tracy

Gudrun Erla: https://www.facebook.com/groups/gudrunsquiltcrew/

Debby Brown Napkin Pattern: https://www.debbybrownquilts.com/Store/Product/serviettes?page=1&sort=AlphaAscending&pageSize=12&search=serviette&parentCategory=all

Cyber Quilt Show: https://handiquilter.com/cyber-quilt-show/

We found a Baby Yoda quilt block! https://www.pitchersboutique.com/shop



