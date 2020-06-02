Exciting New Video Series: My Quilt Style

An exciting new video series has been added to the Quilting Daily TV video subscription! My Quilt Style is the new six-part video series that will help quilters explore the quilt designer within themselves. We have challenged two amazing quilt designers to choose 3 of their favorite quilt patterns from Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting Magazine and McCall’s Quilting Magazine to redesign the quilts in their own quilting style. The original quilt patterns are included with each episode! Jenny Kae Parks and Kate Colleran offer design insights and tips for making these patterns reflect your very own quilt style. A new episode will launch every two weeks starting June 1, 2020.

Meet our Designers:

Jenny Kae Parks:

Jenny Kae Parks on set with her quilt design of The Star Side Table Runner from Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting Magazine

Jenny contracted an incurable case of Quilt-pox in 2001 with her first project making quilted placemats. Several years and many projects later, she began working and teaching at local quilt shops. In 2013, she started filming demos and designing quilts for fabric companies. “My objectives, whether teaching, filming or designing, are to entertain, educate and encourage quilters of all skill levels.” For more about Jenny Kae, visit her website at www.jennykaequilts.com.

In episode 1, Jenny Kae Parks redesigns Marianne Fons’ quilt, Darling.

Kate Colleran:

Kate Colleran has chosen three patterns from McCall’s Quilting Magazine to redesign for the new My Quilt Style series.

Kate made her first quilt as a teenager and found that making quilts was a great way to express her creative side. She called it her therapy! In 2003, while still working as a nurse, she started a quilt pattern business with a friend. Now, she designs for various quilt magazines and fabric companies. She is the co-author of the book Smash Your Precut Stash from C&T Publishing and publishes her own quilt patterns. Her goal is simple: to help you make a quilt. She feels quilting is about creating, having fun and being part of a community. Visit her website to check out her blog to see what quilty shenanigans she is up to now! Visit her website at seamslikeadream.com

Kate Colleran redesigns the Cozy Friendship quilt from McCall’s Quilting Magazine.

You can see every episode of My Quilt Style by purchasing the Quilting Daily TV video subscription. Watch over a 1,000 hours of quilt tutorials & full-length video workshops. Expert instructors on traditional, modern, art, quilt history, and more share their techniques & inspirations! 24/7 Access anytime, anywhere.

Subscribe for as low as $7.99 per month with our yearly subscription of $69.99!