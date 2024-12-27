Expert Review: Possibly the Perfect Gift for a Quilter

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

McCalls Quilting Magazine Editor and expert quilter, Gigi Levsen, has a found another new fav quilting tool—the OLFA Quick Change Rotary Cutter. Read on for her expert review on this cutting tool.

This article is sponsored by OLFA.

As a quilter, how do you consider what tools to use? Do you look for the best deal? Do you look for recommendations from others? Do you try multiple options until you find just the right one? Maybe you make a list of products you’d like to try and get someone else to gift you tools you’ve been eyeing. However you go about it, there are lots of choices for quilting tools and you may find that some work better for you than others. If you’re looking to get a little post-holiday quilty treat for yourself, I have a great recommendation.

If you have not yet tried one of these, you should.

In my many years of quilting, along with creating and editing quilting content, I’ve been fortunate to have access to a lot of different products. I try them all with an open mind but I do end up developing favorites. I also follow a lot of quilters on social media to gain insights into their creative and technical processes; it’s relevant to my work but it’s also just really interesting to me on a personal level. I like to see what choices the quilters that I admire make, creatively and practically. I regularly come across the same tool in many different people’s photos and videos, and it’s the same one that I have been using regularly for years.

I use this for just about everything!

The Olfa Quick Change Rotary Cutter, with its cute aqua and sunny yellow color scheme, is instantly recognizable and basically indispensable once you’ve tried it. Sure, there are lots of rotary cutters to choose from, and I have a number of them in my quilting space, but I reach for this one over and over. I’ve been using it most recently to make quilted glasses cases for gifts, along with Olfa’s conveniently-sized cutting mat, and it can cut easily through multiple layers of fabric and batting even when precision is required, as is the case with these cases.

Super quick and easy blade change mechanism.

One feature I really like with this cutter is how easy it is to change the blade. Although, since I’ve been using mine with Olfa’s Tungsten Steel Endurance Rotary Blade, I don’t have to change it very often even though I cut so much fabric and trim so many quilts. It’s as easy as pressing the little lever. You barely have to handle the blade at all. I have an expensive cutter from a different manufacturer that I had to stop using because I thought I was going to seriously injure myself when it was time to change the blade; it was simply not worth the effort. Not the case here; easy, quick, and safe blade changes every time!

Even in this huge pile of Triangle Squares, I can find it!

I’m so impressed by this tool because of, not in spite of, its simplicity. It’s not fancy or complicated and that’s why it’s so good at what it does. It’s easy to hold and comfortable to grip as you cut and has smooth movement as it moves along the ruler. The blade guard becomes second nature to open and close as you pick it up and put it down. And you can always find it easily, even among piles of fabric, thanks to the cool, vibrant color scheme.

It cut through this Sparkle fabric from Windham, with a special glittery coating on it, cleanly and wonderfully.

As a dedicated quilter I take my tools pretty seriously; I have strong feelings about the products that help me to work better. Maybe I’m overly passionate about it? Every quilter may not feel the same way about their tools, but every quilter does, in fact, need a rotary cutter. This one is an excellent price point and is a screaming deal for the use you will get out of it. Even though it’s super cute, this is not a frivolous product that’s just for fun; it’s a universally useful tool that will improve your quilting practice; isn’t that the best gift you could give to a quilter, ultimately?

Happy cutting, trimming, and quilting!