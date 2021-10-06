Express Lane to the Free-Motion Quilting Highway with Angela Huffman

Hop on the Express Lane to the Free-Motion Highway with blue ribbon winning longarm quilter and host of the PBS series, Love of Quilting, Angela Huffman as she takes you through over 8+ hours of video instruction exploring Angela’s free-motion quilting techniques. Receive well over 40 digital free-motion patterns! (Some of the patterns included: Round About, Going in Circles, Wandering City Blocks, etc…)

Angela creates a highway of beautiful free-motion designs, teaching you all her tips and tricks along the way!

Angela Huffman’s workshop is called Express Lane to the Free-Motion Quilting Highway and she’s had so much fun creating it. Angela designed this class for both sit down and stand-up quilters. If you use a regular domestic machine for free-motion you’ll also love this class. This 8+ hour class comes with a 40+ downloadable booklet so you can trace right on top of her designs to learn her path. We will spend time learning a ton of free motion designs that build upon each other to progressively teach you the fundamental skills you need to feel comfortable when working from the front of your machine.

Learn each of these free-motion designs and much more in this unbelievable online workshop!

The second half of the class is Angela’s Paisley Peacock Party where you’ll explore the traditional paisley classic motif and explore ways to embellish it. The free motion skills you develop in the first portion of the class are then expanded into our Paisley shapes. Finally, you will spend time using the paisley design in borders, all overs and sashings.

Angels has a Paisley Peacock Party and teaches how to create this paisley design.

The end point of the class is to reveal why Angela deliberately chose a paisley shape to explore with you. Once you get done with all of the paisley shapes Angela will reveal what she was able to teach you through that shape to prepare you for your next steps on your quilting adventures.

Learn each of these free-motion designs and much more in this unbelievable online workshop!

Below are two bonus tip videos from Angela! In the first tip, Angela shows how to add a free-motion design to your quilt with wash-away stabilizer. In the second tip, Angela shares her method for mastering the under and over flow of free-motion quilting.

Wash-away Stabilizer tip:

Mastering the Over & Under flow for Free-Motion Quilting

Sign up today for Angela’s Express Lane to the Free-Motion Quilting Highway Online Interactive Workshop! The workshop runs 11/5/2021 to 12/3/2021. Registration ends on 11/19/202. Register early and save $50 with code: EXPRESS50 – expires 11/5/21.