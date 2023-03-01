Fabric Marking Tools for Quilting

I am terrible at free-motion quilting. Really, I am; let’s not lie. I have been piecing quilt tops happily since 1999, and every time I try my hand at free-motion quilting one of the tops, the results are cringe-worthy. But this is the year I develop my free-motion mastery! I am going to practice all kinds of motifs (thank you, Free-Motion Weekly!), I am going to make a design plan for my completed tops, and I am going to find the basting methods, threads, battings, fabric marking tools, and machine that work for me.

OK, it’s time! I’m finally committing to free-motion quilting!

And in this video, I’m testing a series of quilt marking tools. Some of these tools are fairly common and you will recognize from the local quilt store, like the chalk marker (mine is from Bohin) or ceramic lead marker (this one’s from Sewline). Others are a little… odd. In one of our interactive online workshops — Longarm Fundamentals with Angela Huffman, I believe — a student mentioned that her favorite marking tool is watercolor pencils from the art store. (Say what…?) Or how about white eyeliner? Or Crayola’s line of washable markers?

In this video, I chose 8 quilt marking tools to test.

Here’s the list of tools I decided to test:

Will these marks wash out? Will they even be visible? What works best on dark fabric and light? I dropped by the studio on a snowy January day, set up a machine, and went for it! Check it out!

Please ignore the wobbles and general sloppiness — I was stitching at an awkward angle for the camera… On a machine I was unfamiliar with… Wearing snow boots… And didn’t I mention that I’m terrible — excuse me, improving at this?

Nothing like leaning out of the way for the camera and trying to see where you’re stitching!

I took my sloppy masterpiece home that evening, tossed it in the wash, and here are the results! The only mark that didn’t completely wash out was, surprisingly, the white eyeliner! Some of the waxy flakes stuck fast, but they’ll be gone with the next load of laundry.

Every mark washed out, so it seems like any tool that is visible on the fabric will do the trick!

And to test the heat-away pen — I’ve heard the marks come back with cold — I threw the stitched sample in the freezer. (The boyfriend was very confused when he opened the freezer looking for ice cubes.) I did NOT have the marks come back, perhaps because I washed it, but I’d still recommend caution when using this tool to mark quilt motifs.

Possibly my least favorite marker was the Hera marker. It appears to work best in combination with a ruler for marking straight-line quilting, which limits its usefulness for marking. That particular tool also serves well to press seams open and has a point turner in the other end, so it’s still valuable.

Do you have any preferred fabric marking tools that I didn’t test? Let us know in the comments!

