Fabulous Flowers Readers Challenge

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Announcing our Latest Reader Challenge

There are few things as truly delightful—and a little frivolous—than a lush bouquet of flowers! Humans are captivated by the beauty of flowers and their fragrance. Almost everyone loves them—who can resist smiling when presented with an armful of them? And to many beings, they are absolutely delicious!

Using our artist’s eye, quilters can also see the structure, shading, color, complexity, and rapture in them. To study this is to love them even more.

For this challenge, use your favorite everything—techniques, materials, colors, etc.—and show us your love of flowers. Each quilt must measure 8″w x 10″h.

Whether you portray a single flower, an opulent bouquet, a field full of blossoms, or your own charming garden, let your love rain down on your chosen blooms. As always, we value your creativity so wow us with your artwork! Read on for details.

Rules

1 Create an 8″ x 10″ quilt in portrait orientation based on the theme ‘Fabulous Flowers.’ The quilt should capture your love of flowers using your favorite techniques, materials, and colors. Embellishments, if used, must not protrude more than 1/2″ from the surface of the quilt. The quilt may be made with any materials but must consist of three layers and be closed along the edges. 2 Your entry must be an original design and be free of any text or images protected by copyright unless you have the expressed written permission from the person or institution that holds the copyright and you include that written permission with your submission. 3 To be considered for the challenge, attach two jpeg images of your completed quilt to an email—one of the entire quilt, including all four of the edges, and one of a detail—by November 8, 2024 to [email protected] with ‘Fabulous Flowers’ in the subject line. Include in the email your name, city/state/country (if not U.S.), email address, title of the quilt, and a statement about your quilt’s story—no longer than 150 words, please—plus the materials and techniques you used to create it. 4 You may submit more than one entry, but each entry must be in an individual email. 5 To learn tips for photographing your Reader Challenge submission, visit quiltingdaily.com/photographytips. 6 On November 13, 2024 we will post the finalists at quiltingdaily.com/fabulous-flowers-reader-challenge. Please check this post, as artists will not be notified directly. 7 If you are a finalist: Put your name and contact information on your quilt. Indicate the top, if needed. A hanging sleeve is not required; you may include one if you work that way. For safety, place your entry in a plastic bag before packing it for shipping. We reserve the right to keep and possibly display your ‘Fabulous Flowers’ quilt until August 2025. Your artwork will then be returned to you. 8 Finalists’ artwork must arrive in our office by December 2, 2024.

NOTE: By submitting your Reader Challenge entry, you confirm the originality of your design and authorize Golden Peak Media to publish your quilt in an upcoming publication and promotional materials, on our websites and in other e-media, as well as possibly display it at shows and other venues. Golden Peak Media will not be held responsible for loss or damage due to circumstances beyond our control.

If you have questions, contact us at [email protected].

We look forward to seeing your work!