Fan Favorites—Most Popular Patterns of 2020!

The year 2020 has given us plenty to think about. At Quilting Daily, we took a look at our 5 top-selling patterns in 2020 and decided that quilters have been thinking about color…lots of it! Our fan-favorite patterns are cheery, bright, and inspiring—proving again that quilters love to perk up the world with fabric!

Pretzel Twist is the perfect way to use that colorful jelly roll that caught your eye at your favorite quilt shop. The “interlocking” blocks only look complicated! Check out the accompanying video to see how easily this quilt goes together!

Perfect for jelly rolls!

America the Beautiful combines a variety of piecing techniques including foundation piecing, string piecing, stitch-and-flip corners, and fast Flying Geese to make a quilt as rich as the song, “America the Beautiful”!

From sea to shining sea!

Parade Rest is a classic beauty designed by Love of Quilting’s founding editor, Marianne Fons. You’ll be proud to honor someone who served with this stunning Quilt of Valor.

It’s all about the honor.

Jelly Sandwich Quilt can be made with a jelly roll or you can reacquaint yourself with your fabric stash to make a quick and colorful scrappy quilt built from simple squares and rectangles.

Scrappy and happy!

…and finally, Twitter was Quilting Daily’s top selling pattern for 2020. Who can resist the colorful pinwheels and sweet ensemble of birds who are ready to welcome baby to the world!

A “tweet” baby quilt!

Be sure to check out these 2020 top sellers plus so much more at QuiltingDaily.com!