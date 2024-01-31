Announcing Finalists for the Farm to Table Reader Challenge

Who can resist an apple straight from the tree or a dozen farm-fresh eggs? They are not only beautiful and nutritious, but eating locally is also good for the planet. Here’s some food for thought: according to the Farmer’s Almanac, most produce is shipped an average of 1,500 miles before reaching the table. That’s astounding considering, in many communities, there is a resurgence in small farms and a focus on community gardens.

For this challenge, we invited readers to celebrate their connection with food by creating a small art quilt that featured local food product(s) from their region. Clams, hen-of-the-wood mushrooms, maple syrup, wild rice … we were hoping to receive a visual smorgasbord of nature’s bounty and color and we did! Our readers really responded and showed us local beauty and so much more.

Thank you for your support of and submissions to our Reader Challenges—your work brightens our inbox and expands our artistic minds! We are pleased and proud to announce the finalists for this challenge!

Please check this list carefully for your name.

✓ Faith Brynie, Huckleberry Heaven ✓ Susanna Burns, Love New England Lobsta! ✓ Judy O’Connor Chaffee, Oops ✓ Katherine Dossman, Carnival Corn ✓ Cheryl Goodwillie, Untitled (peppers imagery) ✓ Mary Foley Gorman, Imaginary Carrots ✓ Cindy Loper, Farmer’s Market Bounty ✓ Jennifer Messer, Swiss Chard ✓ Cherri Ann Pearson, Steve’s Dino Kale ✓ Roxanne Pillo, Walla Walla Sweets ✓ Shirley Sellers, Moonshine ✓ Lori Wisheropp, California Grapes

Next Steps for Finalists

Put your name on your quilt. Indicate the top, if needed. A hanging sleeve is not required; you may include one if you work that way. For safety, place your entry in a plastic bag labeled with your name and address before packing it for shipping. We reserve the right to keep and possibly display your ‘Farm to Table’ quilt until September 2024. Your artwork will be returned to you by then or before. Finalists’ artwork must arrive in our office by March 1, 2024.

Ship to:

Golden Peak Media

Attn: Farm to Table Reader Challenge

500 Golden Ridge Road, Suite 100

Golden, CO 80401

If you have questions, contact us at [email protected]. Look for a gallery of ‘Farm to Table’ quilts in the Summer 2024 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine!

Note: By submitting your Reader Challenge entry, you confirm the originality of your design and authorize Golden Peak Media to publish your quilt in an upcoming publication and promotional materials, on our websites and in other e-media, as well as possibly display it at shows and other venues. Golden Peak Media will not be held responsible for loss or damage due to circumstances beyond our control.