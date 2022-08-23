Fat Quarters Versus Quarter-Yard Cuts: A Technique Tuesday Test Session

Every once in a while, our customer service department sends along questions that make us groan. Questions like, “How much yardage would I need for a queen-sized version of this quilt?” or “What dies would I need if I was using a die-cutter for this quilt?” or “Can you make this with 2-1/2” strips?”

Oh, please, no. As much as we want quilters to make quilts that speak to their style and vision, it’s just not possible to customize our patterns for each individual quilter. Calculating yardage sometimes takes days, and a lot of math. Naturally, when there are errors, we’re absolutely willing to re-calculate and re-proof and re-publish corrected versions.

But if someone wants use to re-calculate to their specific ruler or collection of fabric, that’s just not feasible.

That said, when a quilter recently asked if the pattern from Christina’s Camelli’s Harmony and Light Quilt-Along (Sign up through October 14, 2022! Get the pattern–free! Watch videos! Win prizes!) could be adapted to fat quarters, I thought, ‘You know… I bet we could do that.’

Christina’s Harmony and Light quilt is stunning. I love its sparkle, and the way the wedges radiate. And it’s super cool that she deliberately designed the quilt so the white center wedge points don’t have to be perfectly matched. (Thank you, Christina!)

Christina Cameli’s Harmony and Light quilt pattern and her technique videos (including free-motion instruction!) is available for free when you sign up for the quilt-along before October 14, 2022.

The color wash of rainbows is absolutely entrancing. I started making the quilt with some ombre fabric for the centers and dark greens for the outer wedges, but when I found out Bear Creek Quilt Company was making a kit for Harmony and Light, I immediately stopped cutting and ordered a kit.

I’m definitely excited to get the kit, which combines fabrics from Christina Cameli’s Saguaro collection, as well as some subtle, shimmery metallics from Maywood Studio’s Starlight collection.

While I’m waiting for that to arrive, I figured I’d dig into my stash, and experiment with quarter yard cuts versus fat quarters.

While it will be nicer to work with the quarter yard strips based on Christina’s technique, fat quarters are totally do-able.

First, definitions—

A quarter-yard cut is 9” by the width of the fabric (often abbreviated to “wof”). Fabric width varies, but typically quilting cotton is 40” to 44” wide. Here at Quilting Daily, we generally assume 40” when we calculate yardage, because it’s better to have too much than too little. (We heart scraps!)

A fat quarter is the same amount of fabric, but cut as a square rather than a strip. The size varies based on the wof for that particular bolt. Here, we generally assume a fat quarter is 18” by 20”, because that’s the smallest fat quarter you’ll find out there.

Fat quarters are a joy. Easy to work with, fun to buy, quilters seem to acquire a lot of them. (Or maybe that’s just me…)

Anyway! I have a fat quarter bundle and as well as some off-the-bolt yardage from one collection, so I figured I should use that for this test session, though I wouldn’t normally pick such a traditional collection for this design. (Again, waiting for my kit from Bear Creek Quilt Company!)

From the yardage, I cut a 9” x wof strip (in this case, my wof is 42”). The fat quarter I pulled from the bundle measured 19” x 21” (they evidently cut generously).

The green-ish fabric is a quarter-yard cut. The cream fabric is a ‘fat quarter’ cut.

The Harmony and Light pattern requires 300 outer wedges, 140 center wedges, and 20 half wedges.

Christina’s technique features a really cool, really simple ruler hack that makes cutting those wedges a breezes… but it works best with 9” strips.

Christina’s technique is so simple, and so cool. Make sure you watch the videos—she has all kinds of advice and tips that I found super-useful.

So I followed her technique with the quarter-yard cut, and was able to get 18 outer wedges, and 2 half wedges.

You can’t see the half wedges on the left there (sorry), but this is 18 outer wedges and 2 half wedges from the quarter-yard cut.

I cut my fat quarter in two, and then trimmed it down to 9” strips. I stacked them right sides together, and then used Christina’s method to cut my wedges.

I got 16 outer wedges, and 2 half wedges.

From the fat quarter, I got 16 outer wedges and 2 half wedges.

For the center wedges, I cut another fat quarter in two, trimmed it down to 8-1/2” inches (per the pattern), stacked the pieces right sides together, and got 18 wedges.

And a fat quarter yields 18 wedges.

Apologies for not testing the center wedges from the quarter-yard cut. I actually bought that fabric with a plan, so I kinda’ needed it intact.

I sewed a couple of the wedges, so that I could test my trimming template and put Christina’s pressing advice into practice. The sample blocks came together beautifully.

I sewed a few sample blocks and confirmed the trimming template did its job!

Conclusion—

If you want to use fat quarters, you’d need 19 fat quarters for the outer wedges and half wedges (with some left over fabric), and you’d need 8 fat quarters for center wedges.

Of course, if you want to achieve that spectacular rainbow color-wash effect of different hues, you’d need more variety, so would need lots more fat quarters. Or you could make your life easier and more colorful and just order the kit…

Happy quilting!