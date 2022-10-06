Favorite Fall Flavor Inspired Quilts

Autumn has officially arrived according to the calendar and it’s that time of year when the world goes crazy for everything pumpkin spice flavored. Lattes, donuts, cream cheese, Jello, even Goldfish crackers! Who knew?! I am probably in the minority here, but I don’t like pumpkin spice. I know, I know, GASP! But there are so many other amazing fall flavors to consider: cranberry, molasses, apple cinnamon, maple. Pumpkin spice just isn’t my jam.

My personal favorite is apple cinnamon. I always have an apple cinnamon scented candle in my house to give me cozy vibes all season long. Memories of homemade apple pie and snuggling up with a warm quilt are all I need for inspiration to start baking up my own version of Grandma’s Apple Pie.

If your favorite leans more towards the tangy, tartness of cranberries, you might enjoy Nancy Mahoney’s flavorful two-block quilt, Cranberry Delight. This fall classic comes together like a dream.

Cranberry Delight by Nancy Mahoney • 60” x 60”

For you die hard pumpkin spice fans, I do have a quilt that is sure to give you all the fall vibes with your latte. Diane is a master of creating fun and bold quilts. Her striped border adds just the right pinch of spice to this quilt.

Pumpkins and Patches by Diane Harris • 48” x 65½”

No matter your preference, I’m sure you’ll agree that these are some tasty, fall flavor inspired quilts that are sure to please.