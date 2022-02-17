Feeling Lucky: St. Patrick’s Day Quilting Projects

It’s starting to thaw out a little here in Colorado and it has us shamrock-dreaming! St. Patrick’s Day is on the horizon and we wanted to make sure that we shared our favorite St. Paddy’s Day-inspired quilts, table runners, and other festive projects with you in case you’re feeling the need to indulge in a little St. Patrick’s quilting as well. We hope you enjoy and cheers!

Feeling a little bit Irish? Try making this lovely throw or wall quilt by Wendy Sheppard. The pieced blocks are made using the simple Stich-and-Flip method and then they are centered around a clump of clovers that are created with machine applique.

The Irish Reel Quilt by Wendy Sheppard

If you like traditional blocks but love modern colors, this pattern is exactly what you are looking for. Taking a modern approach on the Irish Chain block, Heather Kojan has designed a fun queen-sized quilt. Originally featured in Modern Patchwork.

Irish and non-Irish quilters alike will want to make and display this table runner. Saint Patrick’s projects are as rare as four-leaf clovers, so after you make yours, you might want to make this runner for your lucky friends too!

This small quilt is a traditional Irish chain quilt—with a touch more Irish charm! The four-leaf clover quilt block and the faux piped binding make this quilt special.

Simple to piece blocks are a fun cross between Irish Chain and Jacob’s Ladder blocks in this adorable 72 1/2″ x 96 1/2″ twin quilt. Try a scrappy look with a white background as shown, or dig up all your favorite prints in any palette you choose; either way, you’ll make a great quilt quickly.

Or get started on all of the St. Patrick’s Day quilting projects of your dreams with this convenient pattern collection download. Included are 10 quilt patterns that all feature variety of shades of green to add a little festivity to your home.

There you have it, a lucky St. Paddy’s Day pattern roundup just for you, our lucky shamrocks. Now, go enjoy some green-themed quilting and make sure to let us know what you decide to make! Happy quilting!