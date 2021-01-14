Feeling the Love: Our Favorite Valentine Quilt Patterns

Are you feeling the love? We hope so, but if not entirely, that’s where we come in. We’re here to dazzle and inspire you with our heart-themed favorites just in time for those Valentine’s Day quilting and sewing projects. Dig out your favorite red and pink fabrics and let’s delve into some beautiful and homemade Valentine creations. We’ve gathered some of our favorite and most popular lovey dovey quilt, table runner, and pillow patterns and we think you’re going to love them. Also, how many more times do you think we can say the word “love” in this piece? A lot.

Check out our favorite Valentine quilt patterns below!

Make a heartfelt quilt with two simple techniques! Combine unconventional colors with a Valentine’s Day theme to make this Heartmade Quilt to give as the perfect gift. Its simple design and easy construction make it a great project for beginners!

Heartmade Quilt by Charisma Horton

What a cute Valentine! Set your table with this pieced runner, Here’s My Heart, in medium and dark pink batiks. We offer tips to simplify piecing.

Tell a sweetheart how much they mean to you with this quick, scrappy Valentine’s Day pillow or table topper. The easy folded-squares technique provides little pockets where you can tuck love notes, and prairie points around the edges add charm. With no quilting, binding or zipper, the I Heart You Quilt is especially fast to make.

Enjoy the Hearts and Flowers digital pattern from Easy Quilts Spring 2011 issue. We know teenage girls will love, love, love this cute wallhanging and pillow set.

There you have it, a quilty Valentine’s Day pattern roundup just for you, our lovely Valentines. You can also check out our entire lineup of Valentine’s Day patterns and projects here. Now, go enjoy some love-themed quilting and make sure to let us know what decide to make! Happy quilting!