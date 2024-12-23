Festivus for the Rest of Us: A Quilter’s Guide

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

If you’re a quilter looking to spice up the holiday season, why not embrace Festivus—the quirky, Seinfeld-inspired holiday? Perhaps you recall the Seinfeld episode called “The Strike” from December 1997. In this installment, Frank Costanza’s refusal to bow to the pressures of the holiday season introduced viewers to a holiday he called “Festivus.” Read on to discover Festivus for the rest of us, a quilters guide to the holiday.

Barbara Chojnacki’s Countdown To Festivus quilt.

Festivus was actually conceived by Seinfeld writer Dan O’Keefe’s dad, Daniel O’Keefe. Daniel said the name “just popped into my head,” but the Latin word “festivus” derives from “festus,” which means joyous, holiday, and feast day. The first Festivus celebrated by the O’Keefe family goes way back to 1966. It could occur any time of the year—but rarely at Christmastime.

Now traditionally celebrated on December 23, Festivus is a lighthearted break from the frenzy of holiday shopping and endless to-do lists. Let’s see how quilters can put their own spin on this whimsical day.

The Festivus Pole: Quilter’s Edition

Add a little fabric to your aluminum pole.

Instead of the Unadorned (because tinsel is distracting) Aluminum Pole from the Seinfeld episode, let’s jazz it up with scraps from our stash. Wrap your pole in those leftover binding strips. The goal is minimal distraction—no tinsel or ornaments allowed—but a tasteful display of quilting prowess is highly encouraged.

Bonus points if your pole doubles as a place to hang your latest WIP!

The Airing of Grievances: Quilter Style

Express your quilting disappointments.

This is the part of Festivus where you tell your friends or family how they’ve disappointed you over the past year. For quilters, grievances might look more like:

✓ “Why do some people still think quilting is just sewing a bunch of squares together?!” ✓ “How do I not notice block mistakes BEFORE quilting the top?” ✓ “All my UFOs are piling up in every corner of my sewing space, silently judging me.” ✓ “Why do my scissors/rotary cutter/marking pen mysteriously disappear when I need them? (I just had it!)” ✓ “Why does the bobbin always run out with less than one seam left to sew?”

This cathartic ritual will leave you feeling lighter and ready to tackle those UFOs.

Feats of Strength: Battling the Batting

Display your quilting strengths.

A traditional Festivus celebration involves wrestling the head of the household. In our quilting version, you can skip the physical combat (unless you want to wrestle your fabric scraps away from the cat). Instead, challenge yourself with a Feat of Quilting Strength, like:

✓ Wrestling a queen-size quilt through your domestic machine. ✓ Taming that unruly pile of batting scraps into something useful. ✓ Storing large rolls or packages of batting in every nook and cranny of your sewing studio.

Festivus Miracles: Quilting Edition

Share your quilting victories—like nearly perfect points.

Festivus isn’t complete without a few miracles. For quilters, these might include:

✓ Finding the perfect fabric in your stash instead of buying more. ✓ Finishing a project ahead of schedule. (It’s definitely a Festivus miracle!) ✓ Matching all your points on a complex block without ripping a single seam.

Festive Festivus Foods: Quilted Treats

Traditionally, Festivus features a meal of meatloaf. But we quilters are more creative than that. How about cookies shaped like spools of thread or gingerbread men quilt blocks? Lay your treats out on a quilted table runner because, let’s face it, everything is better when served on a handmade masterpiece.

On December 23, why not gather your quilting friends for a good-natured Festivus celebration filled with laughter, fabric, and perhaps a little friendly competition? After all, it’s the perfect holiday for quilters: low on frills, high on creativity, and a great excuse to avoid wrapping gifts. It may be just another day during the holidays for some, but “a quilty Festivus for the rest of us!”

How would you celebrate a quilt-inspired Festivus? Let me know in the comments!

Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter! Sign Up