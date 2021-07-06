Fiber Fusion: Scrap Quilting for Art Quilters

I know so many art quilters with more scrap material than actual yardage… who among us can raise their hands to that? You may not be able to peek into my studio, but my collection of scraps rivals most, and I wouldn’t part with those snips and bits for all the tea in China. But what to do with all those precious bits and pieces? Read on for ideas from Donalee Kennedy and her article in the Summer 2021 issue of Quilting Arts Magazine.

Fiber Fusion: Make ethereal free-form compositions from scraps

By Donalee Kennedy

Quick to create from your leftovers, these unique Fiber Fusion pieces can hang anywhere in your home or make nice gifts. They put to good use the saved bits of threads and other fibers you’ve been hanging on to. This is also a perfect group project for a gathering of artist friends or family, and the results will surprise you—no two are alike!

Fiber Fusion compositions like these are airy and light – almost like lace.

Materials

Fabric bits and scraps to collage such as ribbons, cheesecloth, lace, tulle, wool roving, foil, leftover thread scraps

Pressure-sensitive, water-soluble stabilizer such as Floriani® Wet N Gone Tacky

80/12 Topstitch needle

Wrapped canvas

Acrylic or craft paint

Paint brush, 1″

Clear-drying matte gel medium

Directions

Create the Fiber Fusion

Cut 2 pieces of pressure-sensitive, water-soluble stabilizer approximately the size of the gallery-wrapped canvas. If you want your piece to be a specific shape, mark it on the stabilizer with a permanent pen, along with a dot in the center.

Note: I often make a circle just an inch or two smaller than the canvas. Marking the stabilizer is a reminder to keep the stitching within that space and that I don’t need to extend it beyond that line.

Use scraps of thread, yarn, and fabric with different weights in pleasing colors for a cool effect.

2. Pull out your collection of cherished fabric bits, scraps, yarns, ribbons, cheesecloth, lace tulle, wool roving, foil, and any leftover threads. Use a variety of colors, textures, fiber types, and values.

3. Peel apart the layers of stabilizer and place 1 sheet sticky side up on your work surface. Place the fibers on the stabilizer in a pleasing design. If you traced a shape onto the stabilizer, position within the shape. I often start with a yarn loosely spiraled at the center and work my way around but there are no rules. Just make it your own. You can snip the fibers, pool them in place, or let them fall randomly. Fill the shape for a dense composition or leave some open space to allow the canvas to peek through for an airy effect.

4. Place the second piece of stabilizer on top of the fibers. Finger press the layers together, making sure they are secured.

5. Using a thread color of your choice, free-motion stitch the layers together with an all-over design, making sure to catch the loose threads and fibers with the stitching. The amount of stitching determines the density of the finished piece. I usually start in the center and spiral my way out, and then go back into the center with overlapping swirls. I pay special attention to the edges to create an ‘irregular lace’ edge with some threads hanging off.

Beneath this swirling pattern of threadwork you’ll find scraps of threads, bits of yarn, and trimmings of fabrics pictured above. Once the stabilizer is washed away, there will be an amazing piece of fiber fusion. Check out Donalee Kennedy’s article for more stitching and ideas.

6. Trim away any excess stabilizer and rinse well with room temperature water. This may take 15–20 minutes and goes faster if you massage the piece a bit while it is soaking. Roll in a towel to wick away as much water as possible. Lay flat to dry.

7. Add any desired hand stitching or embellishments at this time, and then adhere the fiber fusion piece to a stretched canvas that you’ve painted in a pleasing color. Use the gel medium to adhere the composition.

Donalee attaches her finished piece to a stretched canvas using either a felting needle or dabs of gel medium. The presentation makes the pieces easy to display.

Note: The piece can also be attached to the canvas using a felting needle or sewn directly to the canvas by hand with a sturdy needle.

Donalee demonstrated this technique on Quilting Arts TV series 2800.

Want to learn more? You can read the full article about the project in Quilting Arts Summer 2021 and watch Donalee demonstrate the technique on Quilting Arts TV series 2800 episode 2804.

This issue features lots of techniques using scraps of all kinds!

There are so many wonderful articles and techniques in each issue of Quilting Arts Magazine. Make sure to check out this article for a full account of the latest issue, and while you are at it, update your subscription so you never miss an issue!

