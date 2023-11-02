Toggle Side Menu
Photo by jjjroy via Getty Images

ARTICLES

Finding a Use for Fabric Scraps: 50 Ways to Love Your Leftovers

Eileen Fowler
1 Comment
Fall is here! Shop our favorite fall-themed patterns here.

Finding a use for fabric scraps can be a seriously difficult task — talk about analysis paralysis! From baby blocks and lunch totes to crazy quilts, the possibilities are truly endless when it comes to using up your fabric scraps. So, to help make your decision-making process a bit easier, Eileen Fowler created a list of our top products and projects that will help you clean out your scrap stash. Keep reading to so what we’ve got in store!

A Quilty Ode to Paul Simon

The problem is all those extra strips and squares you see.
The remedy is easy, if tackled logically.
We want to help you as you strive to be scrap free.
There must be 50 ways to love your leftovers.

Although it’s really not our habit to intrude.
Managing countless scraps is truly up to you.
But we’ll repeat ourselves, because on this we can conclude:
There must be 50 ways to love your leftovers!

Just piece ’em for a back, Kat.
Make a small gift, Cliff.
How ’bout a stuffed toy, Joy?
Or scrap binding, Bailey?

Sew up placemats, Pat.
We’ve got patterns for that!
Then stitch up piano keys, Louise…
And set yourself free.

Sincere apologies to Paul Simon for my silly version of his tune. But as I brainstormed scrap projects, I knew there must be at least 50 ways to use leftovers. You know, those orphaned bits and pieces that didn’t quite make the cut? And like food after a Thanksgiving feast, we just can’t bear to toss them into the garbage. We’ve spent countless hours sorting and organizing them — now what? Well, just check out all these fabulous products and projects that you’re sure to love. Who knows… you might even just find a freebie!

50 Scrap Stash Busting Products & Projects

1

Scrappy Bindings

finding a use for fabric scraps
Add a scrappy binding to Bonnie Hunter’s Right Way Round design.

2

Pieced Backings

3

Crazy Quilts

4

Crumb Blocks

5

Piano Key Borders

a colorful masterpiece by Abigail Dolinger, this stash-busting quilt pattern is fun and eye-catching
Make colorful piano key borders for Abigail Dolinger’s Scrap Vortex quilt.

6

Yo-yos

7

English Paper Piecing Patches

8

Prairie Points

9

String-Pieced blocks

finding a use for fabric scraps
Make use of strips in string quilts like String Me Along.

10

Appliqué Patches

11

Bitty Blocks

12

Quilt Labels

13

Mug Rugs/Coasters

14

Pillows

Make the Mini Pieces pillow cover from leftovers.

15

Placemats

16

Potholders

17

Wallet

18

Coin Purse

19

Fabric Postcards

finding a use for fabric scraps
Piece a fabric postcard to send to your quilty friends.

20

Pincushions

21

Needle Case

22

Scissor Holder

23

Sewing Machine Cover

24

Small Carryall

25

Zippered Pouches

Charm your friends with a Bitty Zippered Pouch made from leftovers.

26

Journal Cover

27

Laptop Case or Tablet Sleeve

28

Decorative Storage Containers

29

Grocery Tote

30

Eyeglass Case

finding a use for fabric scraps
Eyeglass cases make great gifts for friends and family.

31

Eye Mask

32

Gift Bags

33

Gift Tags

34

Wine Tote

35

Gift Card Pockets

Wrap your holiday gift cards in a leftover fabric gift card pocket.

36

Christmas Ornaments

37

Christmas Stockings

38

Holiday Cards

39

Bookmarks

40

Pet Toy

41

Burp Cloths

Leftover flannel can be turned into a sweet burp cloth for baby.

42

Baby Bib

43

Baby Blocks

44

Lunch Tote

45

Bottle Cuff

Wrap your water bottle in a colorful cuff.

46

Cozy Slippers

47

Apron

48

Picture Frames

49

Name Tag Pouch

50

Note/Photo Holder

Turn scraps into these sweet birds to add a touch of whimsy to a photo display.

Now Clean Out Those Scraps

So, just like the remnants of a hearty Thanksgiving feast can be transformed into delicious dishes, your leftover fabric scraps can find new life in a least 50 creative projects. Whether you’re a quilting pro or sometimes sewist, there’s something for everybody on this list. Dig into your leftovers and start crafting! And be sure to share your creations with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below.

Register