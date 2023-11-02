Finding a Use for Fabric Scraps: 50 Ways to Love Your Leftovers

Finding a use for fabric scraps can be a seriously difficult task — talk about analysis paralysis! From baby blocks and lunch totes to crazy quilts, the possibilities are truly endless when it comes to using up your fabric scraps. So, to help make your decision-making process a bit easier, Eileen Fowler created a list of our top products and projects that will help you clean out your scrap stash. Keep reading to so what we’ve got in store!

A Quilty Ode to Paul Simon

The problem is all those extra strips and squares you see.

The remedy is easy, if tackled logically.

We want to help you as you strive to be scrap free.

There must be 50 ways to love your leftovers.

Although it’s really not our habit to intrude.

Managing countless scraps is truly up to you.

But we’ll repeat ourselves, because on this we can conclude:

There must be 50 ways to love your leftovers!

Just piece ’em for a back, Kat.

Make a small gift, Cliff.

How ’bout a stuffed toy, Joy?

Or scrap binding, Bailey?

Sew up placemats, Pat.

We’ve got patterns for that!

Then stitch up piano keys, Louise…

And set yourself free.

Sincere apologies to Paul Simon for my silly version of his tune. But as I brainstormed scrap projects, I knew there must be at least 50 ways to use leftovers. You know, those orphaned bits and pieces that didn’t quite make the cut? And like food after a Thanksgiving feast, we just can’t bear to toss them into the garbage. We’ve spent countless hours sorting and organizing them — now what? Well, just check out all these fabulous products and projects that you’re sure to love. Who knows… you might even just find a freebie!

50 Scrap Stash Busting Products & Projects

Turn scraps into these sweet birds to add a touch of whimsy to a photo display.

Now Clean Out Those Scraps

So, just like the remnants of a hearty Thanksgiving feast can be transformed into delicious dishes, your leftover fabric scraps can find new life in a least 50 creative projects. Whether you’re a quilting pro or sometimes sewist, there’s something for everybody on this list. Dig into your leftovers and start crafting! And be sure to share your creations with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below.