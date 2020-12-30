Fireside Chat | Quilt & Tell Podcast

It’s the last episode of 2020. Tracy, Lori and Ginger decided to sit by the fire and chat about the year, their favorite moments, and what they learned. It has been a hard year, but they seem to find the silver lining. Grab a cozy quilt and settle in to listen.
Welcome | 2020 Recap
