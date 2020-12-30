Fireside Chat | Quilt & Tell Podcast

It’s the last episode of 2020. Tracy, Lori and Ginger decided to sit by the fire and chat about the year, their favorite moments, and what they learned. It has been a hard year, but they seem to find the silver lining. Grab a cozy quilt and settle in to listen.

Welcome | 2020 Recap

All of the Shows that Lori, Tracy, and Ginger talked about can be found on the Quilt & Tell Podcast landing page or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Color, Thread & Free-Motion Quilting: Learn to Stitch with Reckless Abandon by Teri Lucas

Because of Teri—Lori’s Quilt with purple thread

Lori’s Quilt Labels stitched with Floriani Press n Bond

Lori’s Projects for Christmas—Pillows and Quilts

