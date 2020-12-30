40% off all Patterns >
Articles, Quilt & Tell, Trending

Fireside Chat | Quilt & Tell Podcast

By: Lori Baker, Posted on
30
Dec

It’s the last episode of 2020. Tracy, Lori and Ginger decided to sit by the fire and chat about the year, their favorite moments, and what they learned. It has been a hard year, but they seem to find the silver lining. Grab a cozy quilt and settle in to listen.

SUBSCRIBE:

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify

Subscribe to the Quilt & Tell Podcast. Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions on how to listen to the Quilt & Tell Podcast here (make sure to scroll all the way to the bottom)!

Welcome | 2020 Recap

All of the Shows that Lori, Tracy, and Ginger talked about can be found on the Quilt & Tell Podcast landing page or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Color, Thread & Free-Motion Quilting: Learn to Stitch with Reckless Abandon by Teri Lucas
Because of Teri—Lori’s Quilt with purple thread
Lori’s Quilt Labels stitched with Floriani Press n Bond
Lori’s Projects for Christmas—Pillows and Quilts

FOLLOW THE HOSTS

Follow Tracy on Instagram @SewSupportive
Follow Ginger on Instagram @gstquiltsandsews

TALK TO US!

Find us on Instagram @_quilting_daily
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/QuiltingDaily/
Email us: [email protected]

Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Related posts:

  1. Creating a Studio | Quilt & Tell Podcast
  2. Game Changers in the Quilt Industry | Quilt & Tell Podcast
  3. The Dream Show | Quilt & Tell Podcast
  4. Your Quilting Journey | Quilt & Tell Podcast
0 Shares
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share