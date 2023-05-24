Let’s go play outside! What kind of imagery does that phrase connote for you? For me, it conjures the feeling of sunshine warming my skin, the smell of breezes wafting through leaves high above, the sounds of birds chirping and rhythmically squeaking park swings, and the energy and excitement of exploring with abandon, letting creativity and imagination lead the way. It’s good to pause and refresh happy memories!

Designers interpreted some of their favorite outdoor experiences into the sensational quilts you’ll find in this issue…here’s a peek at just of few of the patterns featured in the July/August 2023 issue of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting. Get ready to celebrate summer, quilter-style!

Splash at the Pool

Summer Starburst by Siobhan Fitzpatrick recalls her memories of colorful childhood days at the pool.

Bright and playful splashes of color burst from a center of sunshine. “It has the feeling of wonderfully bright, carefree days you only have as a child, knowing you don’t have to worry about school the next day,” says Siobhan. Two different techniques make quick work of multiple triangle squares!

Sip Lemonade at a Picnic

Sip sweet lemonade as you sew up Rebecca Severt’s enchanting Lemonade Picnic. Rebecca’s charming design is as refreshing to make as it is to use!

Cool aqua and blue nine-patch blocks are a breeze to make with our band technique, while pretty yellow and white paper foundation pieced ‘lemons’ are framed by green. All the pieces combine to evoke thoughts of lazy summer picnics on fresh-cut grass.

Psst…find the pattern for the fun lemon pillow, Summertime Citrus, in our sister publication, Creative Machine Embroidery Summer 2023.

Go to a Parade

Kimberly Sandberg of Handi Quilter turned her vintage Americana hand-pieced quilt top find into a colorful picnic blanket with a denim backing in Scrap Patch Parade.

Choose modern time-saving techniques by machine, or traditional scrap-basket patches pieced by hand (perfect for take-along) to replicate a vintage find—we include instructions for both.

Relax at Sunset

Glints of light dance and glow around a field of soft summer hues in Terrie Peterson’s masterful Firefly Meadow bed quilt design.

Artfully selected batiks achieve a soft radiance by using yellow to gold and lavender to dark purple values. Various designs become apparent as your eye follows her careful arrangement of five different blocks, culminating in a graceful quilt to cherish.

Make a Campfire

Scrap quilt lovers, here’s one for you! Head to your scrap fabric bins and try strip piecing with Marianne Fons’ Rock Island Campfire lap quilt design.

Or, take a shortcut and use striped fabrics instead, and whip up a striking baby quilt version—both patterns are included inside.

Look for Shooting Stars

Recall brilliant night sky constellations in Love of Quiting TV’s Sara Gallegos’ Shine Bright. Colorful, sparkling fabrics lift spirits and affirm a positive mantra!

Sara focused on a fresh rainbow palette for this shimmering twist on an Irish Chain, playing with lustrous metallic Kona Sheen fabrics. She pieced rainbow strips to create a colorful binding accent for extra pizzazz, and you’ll love the fast, 100%-machine-sewn binding finish!

Watch Fireworks on the 4th of July

Light up your sewing room like the Fourth of July with Independence Day Fireworks by Kari Mathews.

Two different blocks set on point create a mesmerizing Quilt of Valor® quilt full of sparkles. Kari’s careful selection of just five fabric colors in varying values combine to make this bold, patriotic design with a subtle glow.

Commemorate a Special Event with Loved Ones

Signed With Love by Love of Quilting TV’s cohost Angela Huffman gathers all the love from a special occasion into a bright and cozy keepsake quilt. Quilters throughout the years have found ways to commemorate events through fabric.

One of the oldest ways is through a signature quilt where autographs become a cherished keepsake. A quilt like this can be used for family reunions or weddings as a way to capture a moment in time forever.

Lounge on the Patio Watching Quilting TV

Bring your portable laptop or tablet outside along with an iced tea, kick your feet up, and get inspired by watching Love of Quilting TV!

Your July/August 2023 issue of Love of Quilting includes a sneak peek of hosts Sara Gallegos’ Shine Bright and Angela Huffman’s Signed With Love patterns, both featured in series 4200 airing on PBS stations beginning late July. But you can binge-watch all the Love of Quilting TV series with a Quilting Daily TV subscription!

Try Quilting Outside

The heat may drive us indoors where there’s air conditioning, and our sewing space makes the perfect retreat. But have you considered giving it a try quilting outdoors? Quilting doesn’t work up much of a sweat—employ a portable fan and save the pressing for the evening cool indoors!

One of my best quilting purchases was a SewEzi portable sewing table. I roll it onto my deck, nudging it under my shade umbrella. There’s something so novel about sewing outside, like a little kid getting away with something!

Dive into the Magazine and Show Today!

Pick up your copy of the July/August 2023 issue of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting today and celebrate summer and the great outdoors, quilter-style!

I love hearing about your quilt guilds! What traditions and activities make your guild unique? What are your top tips for retreat locales, games, meal plans; block or fabric swaps; organizing group projects; favorite charities? I invite you to share your ingenuity with me (and fellow readers)! All are welcome to share your finished quilt photos, stories, and ideas via email at [email protected].