First Look: Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting July/August and September/October 2024 Double Issue

Get your first look of the Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting July/August and September/October 2024 Double Issue!

Diamonds are a timeless quilt design element passed down through generations of quilters. They add a certain elegance to quilts, but also an element of skill due to their inherent biased edges and need for precision piecing.

In this issue, you’ll find quilts featuring diamonds with step-by-step instructions and Sew Easy™ Lessons to help you master them so that you, too, can experience how diamonds are a quilter’s best friend.

Secret Meadow Mystery Quilt Reveal

As part of our yearlong 25th-anniversary celebration, we are thrilled to reveal the final part of our commemorative mystery quilt, Secret Meadow. We include three amazingly different staff versions to inspire. Please join the fun by sharing your work and enjoying fellow reader versions on Facebook and Instagram.



Secret Meadow, by Angela Huffman

Download the Secret Meadow Materials and Fabric Key from part 1 here. The official fabric kit and backing kits are available exclusively at Quilted Joy while supplies last. The fabric kit includes fabric for one quilt top, borders, and binding. Additional kits are available for the quilt backing, if desired. For more information or to purchase the kit, click here.

Gemstone Dazzle



Gemstone Dazzle, by Leah Malasky

Multicolored batiks in energetic hues create intriguing depth, sparkle, and shine in Gemstone Dazzle by Leah Malasky. The combination of three subtly different blues with variegated greens, purples, and a vibrant pop of red results in a dazzling display of color.

This two-block pattern creates a secondary design with the appearance of curves, and the simple pieced border adds a final touch of sparkle. Our four Sew Easy™ Lesson techniques will help you recreate this lively design.

Diamond Sparkle



Diamond Sparkle, by Becky Rico

Facets of fabric simulate glimmering gemstones in Becky Rico’s Diamond Sparkle. The elegant diamond patches are easily cut from bands using the standard 60°–line on a quilting ruler, and the asymmetric triangles are straightforward to cut from rectangle patches. Beautiful color option inspirations are included.

Intersect



Intersect, by Amy Simmonds

Two bold blocks evoke the sparkling geometric designs of cut gemstones in Amy Simmonds’ Intersect. A dazzling, captivating design is created with just two straightforward paper foundation-pieced sections that form a radiant display of light when combined. We included design options that illustrate this design’s creative versatility.

Don’t miss Amy’s excellent 100%-machine-sewn binding tutorial included with her stunning design—this may become your new favorite binding technique.

Three Summery Quilts to Brighten With Blossoms



Tulip Patch, by Susan Deshensky; Garden Breeze, by Jennifer McClanahan; Buds & Blossoms, by Kelly R. Kirkland

We also bring you three fresh and beautiful floral-themed quilts for summer: the wall-size orderly Tulip Patch by Susan Deshensky in rich batiks; the colorful, whimsical throw-size Garden Breeze by Jennifer McClanahan; and the striking geometric bed-size Buds & Blossoms by Kelly R. Kirkland with graphic punch.

The last two designs listed are fat quarter friendly and easy rated for quick, go-to summer projects.

Banner



Banner, by Krisanne Watkins

And for the Fourth of July, you’ll be amazed at how Krisanne Watkins innovatively turned a one-block design into a stunning medallion look in Banner, this issue’s Quilt of Valor®. With just three fabrics, this design is also ideal for personalizing with favorite colors or holiday-themed hues—see our two color-option ideas for Halloween and Christmas.



Quarter-Inch Schemes, by Barbara Emodi

Find a quiet spot to read a surprise waiting for you in this issue, a first for Love of Quilting: a two-part cozy mystery, Quarter-Inch Schemes, written by Barbara Emodi, especially for our readers. Get ready to be captivated by this unexpected twist in our usual content.

Take a little time to yourself, enjoy perusing the wealth of quilting goodness in this issue, and revel in the warmth of knowing you are part of a long line and special community of traditional quilters.

Quilt with joy!