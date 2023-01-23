First Look: Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting March/April ’23

In the March/April 2023 issue of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting, we explore fresh designer takes and techniques for using favorite vintage quilt blocks that continue to inspire quilters today. Reflecting on when I first became enamored with quilting, it was the well-loved Double Wedding Ring design that captured my heart and sparked my lifelong quilting adventure. I later learned that the iconic vintage Double Wedding Ring design had stood the test of time since its first publication in Capper’s Weekly in 1928 — that’s getting close to 100 years!

Look for amusing tidbits of quilt block history related to this issue’s patterns scattered throughout.

Two Beautiful Batik Quilts

1. Cabin Junction

What a difference color choice and scale can make! Batik lovers will be delighted with two very different one-block bed quilt designs. Cabin Junction, designed by Jennifer Thomas, showcases exciting geometric intersections in a cool color palette.

Cabin Junction designed by Jennifer Thomas

2. Nimbus

And Nimbus, designed by Megan Best, starts with warm-hued 10″ batik precuts to create a luminous, make-in-a-weekend Carpenter’s Wheel.

Nimbus designed by Megan Best

Patchwork Potpourri

Quilters are known for their generosity in making quilts for others; maybe it’s time to make one for yourself! Incorporate all those fabric scraps and quilt-making memories into our new three-part scrappy sampler series quilt, Patchwork Potpourri, by Bonnie Osness. Part One in this issue includes fabric requirements for the quilt plus cutting and instructions to make four blocks.

Patchwork Potpourri designed by Bonnie Osness

Part Two will continue in May/June 2023 with cutting and instructions for four more blocks. In our July/August 2023 issue, the series will wrap up with cutting and instructions for the remaining blocks plus quilt top assembly and finishing steps. The stand-alone digital pattern will be available in our store at the end of May, 2023.

Featured Love of Quilting TV Quilt Patterns

Two quilt patterns featured in the 4100 Series of Love of Quilting TV are included in this March/April 2023 issue.

1. Shell Crossing

Pretty pink patches float across a sea of blue in this easy, breezy Shell Crossing two-block quilt design by Sara Gallegos. Sara chose variations of two traditional blocks for her fun design.

Shell Crossing designed by Sara Gallegos

Both blocks use a 5 x 5 grid layout making them ideal partners for this two-block quilt. The fabric colors Sara selected emphasize the diagonal “chains” that crisscross the quilt top.

2. Lakeside Lanterns

Transform a traditional block into a glowing quilt with Angela Huffman’s Lakeside Lanterns design. Angela spotted a beautiful scrappy cream and blue vintage quilt from the Anne Olsen collection on display at the Rocky Mountain Quilt Museum.

Lakeside Lanterns designed by Angela Huffman

Angela used modern-day techniques and a coordinated collection of lovely prints and added pretty borders for her version. But we love how both quilts set blocks on point in columns with some half-blocks to create great movement.

Logs All Around

Fabric logs form the building blocks of success in this traditional Logs All Around link quilt pattern! Designer Kim Watson artfully combined different log-themed blocks into one quilt, starting with a log-cabin-like Schoolhouse block variation.

Logs All Around designed by Kim Watson

She continued the theme with two more traditional log blocks — Log Cabin and Courthouse Steps — carefully planning the border sizes to fit all the pieces together.

Charming Scotties Baby Quilt

Make a Charming Scotties baby quilt with playful doggy blocks to delight and snuggle little ones. Designer Jami Robinson used a variety of warm tints and tones of analogous hues combined with a soft black background for a quilt evoking a sweet childhood memory of a button-eyed stuffed toy made by her grandmother.

Charming Scotties designed by Jami Robinson

Try a different color background solid and substitute scraps left over from other projects for the pink, orange, and gold solids for a completely different take.

Arrow Point

Combine fresh hues with a single background color for Kari Mathews’ harmonious one-block design. Kari created a secondary design in her Arrowhead quilt by orienting each block in the same direction and using the same background color in every block.

Arrow Point designed by Kari Mathews

As an example of how contemporary quilters find new ways to create with vintage quilt blocks, we’re sharing an innovative Arrowhead block technique created by Anita Grossman Solomon of makeitsimpler.com. For a few minutes for pure quilting fun, starch and cut two 8″ squares from your scrap bin, turn to Kari Mathews’ Arrow Point design, and try an innovative approach to making a vintage Arrowhead block!

Introducing: Community Sampler

In our continued commitment to promoting and supporting a love of quilting, we are pleased to introduce a new department: Community Sampler, a patchwork of ways to care, share, and explore. As always, I encourage you to share your finished quilt photos, stories, and ideas via email at [email protected]. And stay connected through our free newsletter — sign up here!

Inside the March/April 2023 issue of Love of Quilting, you’ll find even more quilt patterns, and learn top tips to refine your binding skills in Stumbling Blocks. Kaye Collins, a Handi Quilter National Educator, teaches you four questions to ask when choosing a quilting design in Quilting the Quilt. Renowned quilting author, quilt- and fabric-designer Pat Sloan shares her lessons from a lifetime of quilting in Trunk Show. And more!