First Look: Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting September/October 2023
Like most quilters, you’ve likely given away a quilt or two, or twenty, or even more! There’s nothing quite like that feeling of using your creativity to express your sentiments through quilts. In this issue, we explore designs that will help you honor the cherished tradition woven through generations of quilters—the act of giving quilts. And that’s what Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting September/October 2023 issue is all about!
Quilts have always been more than mere pieces of fabric stitched together. Sewn with threads of affection, they embody love, care, and the tenderest of intentions. Quilts can help to bind families, friends, and communities together. They can commemorate times of celebration or serve as a comforting presence in times of hardship; either way, quilts have the incredible power to wrap us in their warmth and embrace. A single quilt can have an immeasurable impact on someone’s life!
Tinker Toys baby quilt by Sandra Walker
It’s our pleasure to bring you this go-to assortment of quilt patterns around some of the most common gift-giving occasions, including opportunities for using timesaving precuts, scraps, or custom colors. For example, the Tinker Toys baby quilt by Sandra Walker employs easy-to-customize analogous hues.
Homecoming Mashup lap quilt by Brittany Fisher
The Homecoming Mashup lap quilt by Brittany Fisher showcases a student’s, athlete’s, graduate’s, or sports-fan’s school or team colors. Or, customize it for any recipient’s favorite colors!
Subscribe to Love of Quilting Magazine so you don’t miss any great quilt patterns, inspiration, and articles like this one!
3 Scrap Quilt Patterns
For occasions when your scrap bin is fatter than your pocketbook, we have three designs for you to create gifts that recipients will cherish:
#1.) Lovely Day Folio Cover by Sara Gallegos
Lovely Day Folio Cover by Love of Quilting TV host Sara Gallegos (episode 4211) features space to embroider or quilt a message especially for your recipient, reminding them of your affection whenever they write a note.
#2). Row Your ‘Bow by Diane Harris
Row Your ‘Bow by Love of Quilting TV guest Diane Harris (episode 4212) helps you gather all the colors of the rainbow from your fabric scrap stash and artfully turn them into this cohesive row quilt design.
#3.) Happy Celebrations by Stephanie Cunnyngham
Our cover quilt, Happy Celebrations, by Stephanie Cunnyngham showcases a colorful collection of fabrics and really makes the party “pop” with easy dimensional bows. You’ll also find our Sew Smart™ Tip for using scraps to make your own unique version of this cheerful design.
2 Precut Friendly Patterns
#1). Quilter’s Zen by Alison Barry
When a surprise occasion calls for a quilt on short notice, you’ll love Quilter’s Zen by Alison Barry — an alluring make-in-a-weekend design featuring just one stack of precut 10″ squares. (With so many beautiful precut collections available today, you’ll surely find one just right for your recipient!)
#2.) Log Cabin Leaves by Wendy Sheppard
Grab a handful of fat eighths in autumn colors and make these seasonal pillows to bring fall hues indoors. Log Cabin Leaves by Wendy Sheppard features ever-popular Log Cabin blocks.
There’s Sew Much to Love in the Love of Quilting September/October 2023 Issue
When you share your skills and talents through quilts, you’re weaving a tapestry of connection that spans generations. As you explore this issue, consider the satisfaction and delight that comes from the process of creating and gifting quilts. And one of the best things about making quilts for giving is that once you give one away, it’s time to make another quilt!
Pick up your copy of Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting September/October 2023 issue today for go-to quilt-gift pattern ideas, an inspiring and fabric-efficient new Quilt of Valor® pattern (Care Package by Rachelle Craig), a 1930’s reproduction print bed quilt (Friendship Rings by Liz Porter), inspiration and too much more to list!
P.S. I love hearing about your quilt guilds! What traditions and activities make your guild unique? What are your top tips for retreat locales, games, meal plans; block or fabric swaps; organizing group projects; favorite charities? I invite you to share your ingenuity with me (and fellow readers)! All are welcome to share finished quilt photos, stories, and ideas via email at [email protected].
Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter!
Join the Conversation!