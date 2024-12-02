✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Get your first look at the new Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting Winter 2025 issue!

I think of all the warmth and joys associated with the holidays: gatherings with friends and family, touching greeting cards wending their way through the mail, gifts given, surprises received, familiar decorations and traditional tunes, shared meals and special, once-a-year treats…too many delights to list.

That bustle can take a toll, highlighting that this is one of the times to be using the quilts we make! Handmade quilts are not only creative expressions of their makers, but they also embody warm hugs and comfort—just the sight of a quilt can bring a sense of contentment and relaxation. We asked designers to home in on quilts around the theme of coziness.

Winter’s Eve Pillow

Jen Daly’s Winter’s Eve pillow captures the magic of a peaceful smalltown village.

Tuck the Winter’s Eve pillow by Jen Daly—a starlit smalltown Mainstreet stitched up from the smallest bits of fabric—into a favorite armchair for homey decor well beyond the season.

Winter Woodland

Sara Gallegos’ Winter Woodland evokes a peaceful winter walk through snow-covered pines.

Let Sara Gallegos’ Winter Woodland evoke a peaceful winter walk through snow-covered pines bathed in sparkling filtered sunlight. Don’t miss Love of Quilting TV series 4500, episode 4502, where Sara shares her engaging stories of winter walks in nearby woods with her dogs!

Twilight Stars

Soft florals are perfect for serene fireside moments.

Enjoy serene fireside moments nestled in soft florals with Angela Huffman’s Twilight Stars. Watch Love of Quilting TV series 4500, episode 4507, to learn Angela’s tips on pre-sashing your blocks, and how to invisibly match a gorgeous border print pattern when joining your border strips.

Victorian Kissing Ball

Joyous gatherings deserve a quilt that celebrates a festive tradition!

Make a quilted reflection of the joy and love the holidays bring with Nikki Mundt’s Victorian Kissing Ball. And we show you an inspiring color option to turn this design into a wreath of fresh springtime hues, too!

Fractal

Showcase crystalline frost patterns in monochrome blues with Lynn Christiansen’s Fractal.

Or give a nod to the crystalline beauty of frosty snowflakes in monochrome blues with Lynn Christiansen’s Fractal, featuring an extra-soft, plush backing.

Backing Quilts With Minky

Minky is a favorite backing of some quilters and a hard pass for others who don’t like the challenges that can come with using it. Lori Thompson has quilted numerous Minky quilts on her frame and learned to love it thanks to a lot of trial and error.

Lori Thompson provides top tips for sewing with one of these luxurious Minky fabrics in our Quilting the Quilt feature, 5 Tips for Quilting with Minky Backing.

There’s so much more for you to discover in these pages!

Get Cozy & Enjoy Your Quilts

Reflect on the enduring comforts and happy memories your quilted gifts provide!

Please take time to indulge in the comfort of your quilts! Snuggle up, whether alone or with a special someone, and snack on popcorn as you watch a favorite seasonal movie or sip a warm beverage by a fire (my “hearth” is a YouTube fireplace!). During this winter season, I hope you not only enjoy loved ones (and your fill of favorite comfort foods, whatever those are for you—it’s fudge and pecan divinity for me!) but also reflect on the comforts your quilted gifts have given. We hope you enjoyed this first look at the new Fons & Porter’s Love of Quilting Winter 2025 issue.

Quilt with joy,

Valerie

Enjoying this article? Sign up for our newsletter! Sign Up